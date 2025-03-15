US Central Command forces in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces killed the Global ISIS number 2 leader Abu Khadijah on March 13. The two forces killed Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, alias “Abu Khadijah” along with an another ISIS operative in a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province of Iraq. As the Emir of ISIS’ most senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally. After the strike, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces moved to the strike site and found both dead ISIS terrorists. Both terrorists were wearing unexploded “suicide vests” and had multiple weapons. CENTCOM and Iraqi forces were able to identify Abu Khadijah through a DNA match from DNA collected on a previous raid where Abu Khadijah narrowly escaped. US President Trump also posted a remark on the killing of Abu Khadija saying Khadija’s “miserable life was ended”

Show more Show less