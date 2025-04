The control room at quantum computer start-up Quantinuum Quantinuum

The US military has launched an effort to determine who may be able to build a truly useful quantum computer within a decade, and what it may be good for.

There are more than six dozen companies currently building quantum computers, but it is far from clear which of them will eventually produce devices that have a concrete impact on American industries and the economy. The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has now started a programme to find out.