Donald Trump launched strikes against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis over their attacks on Red Sea shipping on March 15. The strikes marked the biggest U.S. military operation since Trump took office, coinciding with increased sanctions on Iran. The U.S. Central Command shared a video of live attacks against ‘Iran-backed Houthis. At least nine civilians were reported killed and nine injured in the U.S. strikes according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The Houthis labeled the attacks a “war crime” and vowed retaliation, stating the strikes would not go unanswered reported Reuters.

