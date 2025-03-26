ATHENS – U.S. oil producer Chevron has expressed interest for hydrocarbons exploration off the island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea, the Greek energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Greece has accepted Chevron’s interest for two blocks south of Crete and will soon decide on the bloc’s coordinates and on launching an international tender, the energy ministry said in a statement.

Greece has launched a tender for new gas exploration rights at at another deep-sea block south of the Peloponnese peninsula following an expression of interest by Chevron.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)