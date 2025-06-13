US President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House Congressional Picnic, praised his own administration on the state of economy in the country. He said trillions of dollars of investment are pouring in, incomes are soaring, grocery prices are way down, gasoline prices are way down as well as inflation. This comes as the World Bank rings a warning bell on slowest economic growth worldwide since the 1960s barring the 2008 recession, the worst economic crisis in the history of humankind. The US economy experienced a slight contraction in real GDP during the first quarter of 2025, decreasing at an annual rate of 0.2%

