Good afternoon, thanks for joining us for our live blog of the US Open men’s last-16 match between Britain’s very own Jack Draper, and his opponent Andrey Rublev. The Russian player is the eighth seed and is well fancied by the bookmakers in this match, being backed at around 5-2 on. If you think Jack can do the business, he’s priced at around 9-4.

The players have met twice before, both in 2022, and Rublev won on both occasions.

The winner of this R-16 match will play the winner of Medvedev v de Minaur in the quarters, with Alcaraz then the likely opponent in the semis. Goes without saying that Draper has got his work cut out but there are plenty of reasons for optimism, particularly if his fitness holds up.

Injuries have been sadly a big part of Jack’s career, he is only 21 but is no stranger to the treatment table. He’s a big strong boy at 6’4” and maybe he’s been growing into his size still. Anyway, he’s performed well this week and said:

“At the start of the week, there was real concern about my body. With the year I’ve had, there was doubt whether I’d be able to play one match.

“But when I am playing, I’m not just happy to be here and be happy to play. I’m a competitor when I get into the matches. I want to win everything.”

Rightly so. Reaching the fourth round here is already his biggest performance yet in a major and the man who says “I hated being the guy who is injured a lot” is making a name for himself with the racket rather than the medical list.

If he is to go one further then he will have to find a way past the formidable Andrey Rublev. Rublev – no relation to the 1966 Andrei Tarkovsky film – is ranked number eight in the world and a perennial quarter-finalist in the slams, for good or ill. He’s reached the last eight at the Aus Open and Wimbledon this year, and has been at that stage three times in the US as well. He’s never been further.

He’s an offensive baseliner and will look to attack with his formidable forehand. Jack will look to make his case behind a strong first serve, and he actually has good feet for a big man Brian, moving better than his mighty frame might suggest. Could be an exciting match.