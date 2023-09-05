Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Fritz 1-4 Djokovic* Djokovic can’t get a first in, and he opens his second attempt at a consolidation with his third double of the match. We wind up at 30s … so Djokovic slams down an ace, then ends a long rally, into which Fritz puts everything, with a forehand down the line followed by an overhead.

*Fritz 1-3 Djokovic Fritz nets a backhand at 30-0 and I’d not be surprised to see Djokovic attacking that flank because it’s not firing. Nor is his forehand really – neither player has started well – and an error on that side means 30-all. An ace down the T follows, but another backhand error, a tame effort into the net, means deuce – though, in his defence, Djokovic was onto the ball so quickly. Last game, we watched a point from behind him and that was my main takeaway: how swiftly he moves his feet to give himself as many options and as much time as possible when playing his shots. Anyroad, we wind up at deuce when Djokovic resolves a long rally via lob, Fritz netting in response, but he then makes a lob of his own, Djokovic registering his approval via raised arm. He can’t though, close out, Djokovic outhitting him from the back, and even if he doesn’t break here it feels like he’s got the measure of his opponent. But he might, Djokovic going backhand to backhand, changing direction with Fritz on the run and forcing him to try a difficult forehand cross-court that he can’t make. An ace follows, but Djokovic sends consecutive forehands spinning into the same corner, Fritz of course returning to the middle in between – already, the pace is hurting him – and he records his second break of the match, against a bloke who’s only suffered that fate once in 50 previous games this tournament, with a ludicrous stretching backhand touch drop-shot at the net. An entirely ridiculous human being.

Fritz 1-2 Djokovic* Djokovic shanks one into the crowd and Spike Lee, perhaps the world’s most famous sporting spectator, misses his catch; shaaaame. Fritz then misses a forehand but an error from Djokovic makes 30-all – he’s struggling to land first serves at the moment – and then hits a backhand fractionally long! Again, Fritz has break point, and a second serve to attack too … but though he can’t do anything with it, Djokovic hooks a forehand just the wrong side of the tramline! I did not expect that, and Fritz has broken without hitting a winner! Taylor Fritz breaks back immediately. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images Updated at 14.15 EDT

*Fritz 0-2 Djokovic Fritz has a monstrous serve but can sometimes miss his spots under pressure – and he’s going to be. He nets a pickup for 0-15, then nets again and here’s that aforementioned pressure. But Djokovic goes long on the forehand, then Fritz cracks a topspin forehand from centre onto sideline, making 30-all. But, well, um, eeesh: he goes long on the backhand and must now defend a break point, Djokovic sending a return marginally long. Fritz, though, can’t build on the escape, hitting into the net then over the baseline, and that’s the break! Tahe last time these two played, in Cincy the other week, Djokovic took the first set via bagel.

Fritz 0-1 Djokovic* Fritz attacks a second serve … and nets, then a double follows. Djokovic dominates the next rally, which ends when Fritz netz again, but goes long to hand over 30-all. Fritz is attacking every second serve, as he has to, goes again with a big forehand, and this time Djokovic nets to cede break point! Again he gets a second delivery at which to go, unloads a pretty decent backhand which bounces close to the line, only to go long shortly afterwards. He’s absolutely butchered everyone he’s faced so far so I’m not surprised he’s playing with confidence, but Djokovic eases through deuce, a drop facilitating a delicate backhand volley.

Righto, Djokovic to serve, and …play.

Fritz and Djokovic are with us, and we’ll soon be ready to go again.

They’re partially closing the roof on Ashe, for the spectators as much as the players – that’s how hot is it.

I wonder what Ostapenko will take from that. Had she not played her way, she might not’ve beaten Swiatek, but perhaps if it’s not coming off, she needs to extend the rallies, forcing her opponent to go for a winner or allowing herself to do so at the apposite time. However you slice it, her performance today wasn’t good enough.

After losing in the first round at Wimbledon, Gauff wondered about taking time off to resolve her forehand – though Sofia Kenin, who beat her, is as hard a draw as she might’ve got. In the end, she just played a load of matches on hards, and looks so grooved – her defence is excellent, but most of all she really believes in herself. Muchová will present a very difference challenge, should she beat Cirstea, and I’m not certain she’s ready to beat Sabalenka if that’s who wins the bottom half of the draw, but she’s really close now.

Coming up next: Taylor Fritz [9] v Novak Djokovic [1]. Updated at 13.30 EDT

Gauff is so happy, she tells us. She lost in the quarters last term and still has a long way to go, but she’s ready to get back to work for the next match. She didn’t feel comfortable the whole match because Ostapenko – with whom she gets on well off the court – has the ability to come back at any point and against her you can’t really be aggressive, though she tried to be when she could. She’s always had good defence, but has been working on her offence which is now a lot better, and though she’s still in doubles, given this is her shortest match by far, she might hit the practice courts later. But in the meantime, she announces Novak Djokovic coming up next, totally omitting her mate Taylor Frtiz, then off she skips! There’s a real confidence about her at the moment, and look at that shot of her proud dad, laughing away in a box. Now that is naches.

Coco Gauff [6] beats Jelena Ostapenko [2] 6-0 6-2 A long rally featuring lots of loopy forehand, before Gauff finds a glorious angle to hook a winner which breaks the sideline! Gauff is into the semis of her home Slam for the first time! She’s delighted, and next up it’s Cirstea [30] or Muchová [10]! A first home semi-final for Coco Gauff awaits after demolishing Jelena Ostapenko, 6-0, 6-2. An incredible display of tennis from the young american. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Updated at 13.29 EDT

Ostapenko 0-6 2-5 Gauff* Gauff goes long to hand over 0-15, then follows it with a double; she’s managed one in every service-game this set But Ostapenko, dominating the next rally via forehand, sees the balls come back and eventually overhits one, then nets a return for 30-all. A long forehand – another long forehand – duly presents Gauff with match point … but she can’t take it, a backhand falling over the baseline, before a big serve gives her another go. This time, a really good return, corner to corner, returns us to deuce, but a felicitous net-cord distracts Ostapenko, who sends a backhand wide, and here comes Gauff’s third go at closing out…

*Ostapenko 0-6 2-5 Gauff Goodness me! At 15-all, Ostapenko clips the top of the net, the ball sits up, Gauff runs in for the putaway … and shanks it so far away the RZA is now rapping about it in Staten Island. However it’s soon 30-40, and when a mishit return sits up, Ostapenko charges in … and dumps a forehand into the net. That’s the double break and in 90 seconds’ time, Gauff will serve for the semis!

Ostapenko 0-6 2-4 Gauff* Again, a game begins with a double, and excellent hitting from Ostapenko, a return landing almost on the line precipitating a barrage of powerful groundstrokes that end in 0-30. So Gauff dispenses an ace and quickly levels the game at 30-all, Ostapenko responding with a gorgeous lob – though the approach made it a relatively easy one to execute. Next rally, we go corner to corner on the backhand, Ostapenko in control of it … until she nets, and that’s deuce. And, well, oh Jelena. Oh mate. Gauff makes advantage, then Ostapenkz hammers forehands … which keep coming back, until she nets. This is almost over, and it’s barely even started.

*Ostapenko 0-6 2-3 Gauff The game begins with a double but then Gauff goes long and wide on the forehand. Ostapenko, though, finds a big serve out wide and cleans up at the net, then rushes through a hold – her first of the match! – to stay in the match. Updated at 13.04 EDT

Ostapenko 0-6 1-3 Gauff* We see a graphic showing us how well Gauff’s done to keep the ball away from Ostapenko’s forehand, but mainly she’s just had to keep it in play – while hitting a good length, of course. Then, down 15-30, she finds a really good forehand winner, and though Ostapenko makes 3-40, an ace quickly brings us to deuce. Whereupon Ostapenkz steps inside the court, a forehand return inciting the error … before a backhand swiped wide extinguishes break point. And this time, Gauff does the necessary, securing the first hold of the set – mentally, she’s in a great spot, as we also saw in the last 16 when she told her coach to shut up, ignored him, and promptly despatched Wozniacki. I fear for Ostapenkz now. Jelena Ostapenko is being blown away on Arthur Ashe Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images Updated at 13.20 EDT

*Ostapenko 0-6 1-2 Gauff Ostapenko makes 40-30 but then Gauff sends a backhand return down the line for deuce. No matter: a return goes into the net but so Ostapenkz has advantage … she can’t convert … but two terrific backhands, a swing volley and a drop eventually give her advantage again. That was great defence from Gauff and good composure from Ostapenko, who didn’t panic when the rally didn’t finish as anticipated. But again she can’t close out and is soon facing another break point – she’s yet to enjoy a service game without one – and this time, a tame second serve out wide is hooked cross-court for the winner which means Gauff is again in front. Updated at 12.58 EDT

Ostapenko 0-6 1-1 Gauff* Now then. Ostapenko makes 0-15 then steps in to punish a pair of backhands, one cross and one down the line, the second of them a winner. An ace follows, but again Ostapenko’s backhand inserts itself into proceedings, another winner making 15-40, and when Gauff nets, Ostapenko is on the board, with her break back! Do we got ourselves a ball-game?!

*Ostapenko 0-6 0-1 Gauff Gauff has done a fair job of keeping Ostapenko off the baseline, if we’re trying to find things to say beyond Ostapenko gonna ostapenk, and as I type that a double makes 15-all. Eeesh, in short order it’s 15-40 – I’m not sure we’ve even seen a break point saved yet – but this time, a shorter ball allows Ostapenko into the net and she spanks a forehand putaway. But a tame second serve allows Gauff to take control of the next rally and a terrific drop is too good! This is a procession! “Miniseries is the word that got me on moving to the US, reports Anne Walker. “Also couldn’t find the second hand car adverts. It was ‘previously enjoyed vehicles.’” I saw some “previously loved” Yeezys yesterday, which of course made me far more eager to stick my feet into someone else’s dried sweat.

Ostapenko 0-6 Gauff* Ostapenko has won deciders in every round and it looks like she’ll have to today, down 15-30 then overhitting a return. This isn’t easy to watch, and when she tries another short ball, Gauff ambles in, makes some dough, reads War and Peace, then chops a drop before sprinkling sesame seeds on the bagel. That was an astonishing first set from Coco Gauff. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 13.02 EDT

*Ostapenko 0-5 Gauff We’ve to change channels and the sound is out of whack, so I return to find Gauff up 30-40, and this is a total disaster for Ostapenko so far. This time, when a big backhand comes back at her, she tries a drop, and Gauff runs it down to underarm down the line into the corner. After a sit-down, the favourite will serve for the first set and we’ve only been going 19 minutes.

Ostapenko 0-4 Gauff* Ostapenko just can’t get herself going, Gauff serving out a love game which means her opponent has won just three points in the match so far.

*Ostapenko 0-3 Gauff I did not know that in US English, quarter-final – like applesauce – is one word; I feel the same about drycleaner. Again, Gauff makes 15-30 without having to do much beyond get the ball back and shonuff Ostapenko then nets, handing over two more break points. And again, only one is required, a long backhand – her 10th unforced error in just three games – meaning she’s down a double break. Coco Gauff has set the early pace in this quarterfinal/quarter-final. Photograph: Manu Fernández/AP Updated at 12.28 EDT

Ostapenko 0-2 Gauff* Ashe is far too empty for a match of this quality and magnitude; I’m not sure why, but it’s a nonsense. Ostapenko, meanwhile, is thrashing away, a big forehand making 15-all, but she misses with two more attempted winners, then Gauff sends an ace down the T, and that’s the consolidation.

*Ostapenko 0-1 Gauff (*denotes server) Gauff makes 15-30, then Ostapenko nets a forehand and immediately we have break points, two of them. But Gauff only needs one, Ostapenko netting a backhand, and she didn’t really have to earn that.

Anyhow, away we go, Ostapenko to serve.

Coach Calv Betton reckons Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka all hit it harder than Ostapenko. Serena he can accept because she hit a heavy ball with a lot of top spin, so it came hard but also kicked like a mule. As for our match, he thinks Gauff has got better at covering up her weak forehand – her coach, Brad Gilbert, is good at concealing things, but it’s pretty hard to do with so essential a shot – but Ostapenko, isn’t just a whacker, she a smart player. He wonders, though, if she might let it go if she falls behind, but on the other hand, he considers her one of very few players who won’t care if the whole crowd are on her back, and she’s capable of beating anyone.

Here come our players, both wearing tracky tops – though it looks pretty warm out there.

Marion Bartoli says she’s played everyone, including Serena, and no one hits the ball as hard as Ostapenko. You’d take that!

Ostapenkz hit 31 winners against Swiatek, a rrridiculous quantity. If she manages similar today, she’ll be a problem, and one thing we know for sure: she will not be scared or die wondering.

So what’s Gauff’s presumed locker-room moniker? I guess she’s already got Coco, but I’m trying to work out whether the rules governing these things demand Gauffy, Gauffsy or Gauffs.

Gauff and Ostapenko – or Otapenkz as I hope she’s know in the locker room – have met twice before, winning one apiece. Gauff won the final at Linz in 2019 – her first singles title, aged 15 – ! – but Ostapenko saw her away in this year’s Australian Open.