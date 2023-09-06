Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Medvedev and Rublev are out on the court. Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, gives an understated wave to the crowd.

Over in the women’s doubles, Siegemund and Zvonareva won the second set and are now 2-1 up in the third against Azarenka and Haddad Maia.

Next up, Medvedev takes on Rublev. It’s an interesting match, this, with the two compatriots so close off the court that Rublev is godfather to Medvedev’s infant daughter Alisa.

Sabalenka seems relieved to have seen off Zheng’s fightback, letting off nervous energy in her post-match interview. “I think I definitely played great tennis today,” she says. “I’m super happy with the win against her, she played incredible tennis at the US Open this year.” Asked about her status as soon-to-be world No 1, she says: “Of course I’m happy and, as I said in the previous on-court interview, it’s incredible for me and my family. But I have some things still to do in New York this year and I’ll think about becoming No 1 after the US Open.”

Sabalenka beats Zheng 6-1, 6-4! It’s been a tricky second set for Sabalenka, but she sees it out with steely determination. There’s a brief wobble in the form of another double fault, but she follows up with a flurry of powerful shots which leave Zheng snowed under and unable to resist. Sabalenka is through to the US Open semi-finals. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP Updated at 13.37 EDT

Zheng 1-6, 4-5 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Sabalenka snatches the first point, but Zheng hits back with a clipped shot which drops beyond her opponent’s reach. The pair trade blows before Sabalenka wrangles a match point, but Zheng drags it to deuce. Sabalenka makes a rare unforced error to hand Zheng advantage. She takes it with a fierce serve.

*Zheng 1-6, 3-5 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka makes her first double fault of the match, but roars back with three points on the bounce. Another double fault gives Zheng a glimmer of hope, but Sabalenka snuffs it out with a devastating backhand.

Zheng 1-6, 3-4 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Zheng starts with a big ace, her third of the second set. She then double faults, however, giving Sabalenka an opening. A forehand error compounds the problem and, while Sabalenka balloons an attempted return to make it 30-30, Zheng overhits a shot to gift her break point. Zheng crumbles under a barrage of big hits, sending another shot beyond the baseline to hand her opponent a potentially crucial advantage. A booming backhand from Sabalenka. Photograph: Cj Gunther/EPA Updated at 13.25 EDT

*Zheng 1-6, 3-3 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) As much as she’s improved, Zheng is still struggling to dent Sabalenka’s ironclad serve. The Belarusian holds to love.

Zheng 1-6, 3-2 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) It’s a much more even contest now. Zheng sets the tone by winning a punchy opening rally, dropping a single point on the way to another hold.

*Zheng 1-6, 2-2 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka drops the opening point, but responds with a vicious backhand winner. The two trade points, Zheng slowly growing in confidence and briefly throwing her rival off her rhythm. Even so, Sabalenka stays laser-focused. She closes out the game with power and poise.

Zheng 1-6, 2-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Zheng produces her first ace of the match and looks relatively comfortable, but then makes an unforced error and allows Sabalenka back into the game. Her opponent squanders the opportunity, however, lashing a wild shot well wide. Zheng lines up a forehand return. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP Updated at 13.05 EDT

*Zheng 1-6, 1-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) While Zheng’s service game has improved, it’s hard to see her conjuring up a break. Sabalenka rounds things off with an artful slice.

Zheng 1-6, 1-0 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Sabalenka wins the first point of the second set with a thunderous backhand, but overhits a couple of shots, is thrown off by a smart forehand from Zheng and then, in the decisive rally, crashes a shot into the net. Updated at 12.50 EDT

Sabalenka wins the first set 6-1! After that brief blip, normal service resumes. Other than a wayward shot that whistles beyond the baseline, Sabalenka produces another ice-cold service game to secure the first set. Sabalenka prepares to thwack a serve. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock Updated at 13.05 EDT

Zheng 1-5 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Zheng shows her fighting spirit, winning a couple of rallies with forehand winners down the line. Sabalenka momentarily loses her range and, with a solid final serve, her opponent finally gets on the scoreboard. Zheng bashes a backhand to Sabalenka. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP Updated at 13.06 EDT

*Zheng 0-5 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) It’s another easy hold for Sabalenka. This has been an absolutely ruthless performance so far.

Zheng 0-4 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) The first set already looks to have slipped through Zheng’s fingers. Sabalenka gets the better of the opening exchange after charging to the net and smashing a shot beyond her opponent’s reach, thrashes her way to 40-0, drops a point and then, barely acknowledging the fact, finishes off with a massive forehand smash.

*Zheng 0-3 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka rattles off another hold to love. She’s now won 12 points to Zheng’s two. Aryna Sabalenka powers a shot to Qinwen Zheng. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters Updated at 13.06 EDT

Zheng 0-2 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Sabalenka breaks immediately, dragging Zheng about the court with ominous ease. Having won the first three points to love the Belarusian misses a clincher, then cedes another point, but Zheng clips the net just as it looks she might pull it back to deuce and the ball veers out.

*Zheng 0-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka breezes through her opening service game, playing a series of crisp, clean shots with good variety. Zheng has the sun in her eyes and seems a little dazzled, failing to register a point. Updated at 12.26 EDT

Zheng and Sabalenka are out on the court. Meanwhile, Azarenka and Haddad Maia have just edged the first set against Siegemund and Zvonareva 7-5. Updated at 12.12 EDT

It’s almost time for Zheng’s clash with Sabalenka, the world No 1 in waiting. While the former is on a career-best grand slam run, the latter is looking to reach her third straight semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

As well as the singles action, the women’s doubles quarter-finals are under way. Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva are currently tied 3-3 against Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first set of their match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, while Pegula and Coco Gauff face Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu later on.

As she awaits her meeting with Vondrousova, Keys has spoken to Sky Sports about her strong showing at the tournament so far. “I think I played a really high level,” she says, when asked about her 6-1, 6-3 win against Jessica Pegula in the last 16. “Jess is a phenomenal player so I knew I was going to have to play some of my best tennis. Luckily it all worked out.” Reflecting on the challenge of facing Vondrousova, she adds: “Obviously she’s playing at a really, really great level, having won her first grand slam. She’s already kind of a crafty, tricky player, so I think I’m definitely going to have to keep her on her toes a little bit.”