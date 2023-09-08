Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Second set: *Keys 6-0, 4-3 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka, who’s struggled on her serve tonight (clearly), breezes through her service game to hold at love for only the second time. Aryna Sabalenka lunges for a shot against Madison Keys during their US Open semi-final. Photograph: Manu Fernández/AP

Second set: Keys 6-0, 4-2 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) It’s hardly a must-hold for Keys according to the scoreline but it sure feels like one. After three straight breaks it would be quite a relief for the American to hold and keep the pressure on Sabalenka by maintaining her lead. Sabalenka doesn’t make it easy, hitting one forehand winner for love-15, then another for 15-30. Keys wins the next two for game point but follows with an unforced error for deuce. From there Keys digs in and escapes with the hold. She’s two wins away from her second major final and first in six years.

Keys breaks in fifth game of third set! Second set: *Keys 6-0, 3-2 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Keys wins a furious 16-shot exchange, the longest rally of the match, with a running cross-court forehand winner that brings the crowd to its feet. She follows it with a backhand passing winner for love-30. Sabalenka responds with a 111mph service winner to the body, but then makes yet another unforced error for 15-40. Two break-point chances for Keys but she needs only one of them, ripping a forehand return winner that paints the baseline for the third straight break of serve to re-take the lead!

Sabalenka breaks in fourth game of third set! Second set: Keys 6-0, 2-2 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Sabalenka takes advantage of a loose service game from Keys, winning three quick points from 15-love to earn a pair of break-point chances. Keys saves the first with a 102mph serve to the body that Sabalenka can’t return into the court, then the second with a forehand winner early in the rally. Keys then misses a forehand from the baseline to give Sabalenka a third look at a break and this time she converts with a backhand that Keys can’t handle. Back on level terms in the second set.

Keys breaks in third game of third set! Second set: *Keys 6-0, 2-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka looks more comfortable out there, winning three straight points from love-15 for a game point. But she follows it with her 15th and 16th unforced errors for deuce. Keys follows with a crisp forehand winner into the corner for another look at a break point … and she converts it when Sabalenka sends a forehand sailing past the baseline! Keys takes the upper hand in the second set and a furious Sabalenka picks up a code violation from the chair umpire in the form of a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Second set: Keys 6-0, 1-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Keys holds comfortably from love-15 down, crunching her first and second aces of the night along the way.

Second set: *Keys 6-0, 0-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka has entered the chat. The second seed makes a statement with her opening service game of the second set: 89mph second-serve ace out wide, 108mph first-serve ace down the middle, 89mph second-serve unreturnable, 109mph first-serve ace down the middle. She’s on the board.

Keys wins first set, 6-0! First set: Keys 6-0 Sabalenka Keys goes down love-15 with her fifth unforced error of the night, but holds comfortably from there, pounding her 11th and 12th winners to serve out the first set in 32 dizzying minutes. Sabalenka makes a beeline for the tunnel and a between-sets bathroom break. Madison Keys is locked in, having broken Aryna Sabalenka three times in the first set of their US Open semi-final. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Updated at 23.00 EDT

Keys breaks in fifth game of first set! First set: *Keys 5-0 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Another disastrous service game for Sabalenka. Keys hits a pair of winners for 15-30, then rips off two more quick points for a break. She will serve for the bagel set after the change of ends. An extraordinary set of tennis so far for the underdog in this major semi-final. Updated at 22.58 EDT

First set: Keys 4-0 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Keys falls behind 15-40 on her serve, but fends off a pair of break points before closing out a hard-fought hold. Updated at 22.57 EDT

Keys breaks in third game of first set! First set: *Keys 3-0 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Keys is locked in! Sabalenka goes unreturnable, backhand winner and 112mph ace for 40-love. But the American rattles off five straight points, including two blistering return winners and a Sabalenka double fault, for the double-break lead. That’s seven winners against two unforced errors for Keys. Dream start! Aryna Sabalenka is off to a rocky start in her US Open final against Madison Keys, Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images Updated at 22.57 EDT

First set: Keys 2-0 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Keys holds from love-15 and 30-all to confidently back up the break. That’s five winners for the 17th seed over the first two games with just two unforced errors. Good start. Updated at 22.57 EDT

Keys breaks in first game of first set! First set: *Keys 1-0 Sabalenka (*denotes next server) A shaky start for the soon-to-be-world No 1. She wins the opening point, but watches as Keys strikes a return winner, volley winner and baseline winner – all with the forehand – for 15-40. Two early looks at a break point for the American. Sabalenka saves the first with a 93mph second-serve ace out wide, then the second when Keys nets a backhand from the baseline at the end of a muscular nine-shot rally. Deuce. Sabalenka then misfires again from the baseline for a third break-point chance … and she double-faults! Oh dear. It’s a gift-wrapped break for Keys to start this second US Open semi-final. Updated at 22.58 EDT

Keys and Sabalenka have taken the court for tonight’s second semi-final. This is the fourth meeting betwen the two with Sabalenka having taken two of the previous three, most recently a 6-2, 6-4 win in this year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals. The players meet at the net for the coin toss. Keys chooses heads. It’s tails and Sabalenka elects to serve. We should be under way in the next few minutes. As we wait, the USTA has released the following statement on the stadium protesters that caused the earlier delay: Following the first game of the second set in the Gauff-Muchova match, play was halted due to a protest conducted by four spectators. Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident. The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl. Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium. The four protesters were taken into NYPD custody. In total, 49 minutes elapsed before play resumed. Updated at 22.48 EDT

“Some of those points it was so loud and I don’t know if my ears are going to be OK,” Gauff says. “This is crazy. I grew up watching this tournament so much, so it means a lot to be in the final. A lot to celebrate. But the job is not done, so hopefully you guys can back me on Saturday.” Gauff is asked what she will be doing for the second match between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka. “Press, treatment, watch some anime,” she says. “No, literally today I watched four or five episodes of My Hero Academia before I played. I may watch some of the match, maybe not. I haven’t even thought that far ahead to be honest.” Updated at 22.09 EDT

Gauff wins 6-4, 7-5 to reach US Open final! Gauff breaks in 12th game of second set! Second set: Gauff 6-4, 7-5 Muchova Muchova double-faults for only the second time all night to go down love-15. She wins the next point for 15-all, but Gauff follows with a blistering forehand early in the rally that Muchova can only get a frame on for 15-30. Then Muchova sends a forehand well past the baseline for 15-40. Two more match points for Gauff. And Muchova erases the first with a forehand winner on the run down the line for 30-40. A third match point for the American … and Gauff goes for the win on a cross-court forehand on the 13th shot off a grueling baseline rally but just misses the line. Deuce! Another lengthy baseline exchange follows and this time Muchova blinks, missing on a backhand. A fourth match point for Gauff and Muchova saves that one, too, with a vicious forehand return winner. Gauff earns a fifth match point and Muchova saves it again! The next point? One for the ages. Gauff and Muchova trade 40 shots before Gauff closes it with a forehand winner on the approach for a sixth match point. And this time she converts when Muchova sends a forehand past the baseline. She pumps both fists and screams skyward! Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open final! Coco Gauff celebrates after match point. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Updated at 22.21 EDT

Second set: Gauff 6-4, 6-5 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Muchova wins the first point on Gauff’s serve, ripping a forehand at the end of a lengthy baseline rally that Gauff can’t handle. The Czech has won nine of the last 11 points. But Gauff is able to rattle off four quick points to hold from there. Muchova will serve to force a second-set tiebreaker after the changeover.

Second set: *Gauff 6-4, 5-5 Muchova (*denotes next server) Muchova holds in stress-free fashion, though Gauff’s lone point at 30-love is one for the highlight reel with both players covering every inch of the court. Muchova has won six of the last seven points. It’s getting tight!

Muchova breaks in ninth game of second set! Second set: Gauff 6-4, 5-4* Muchova (*denotes next server) Gauff wins two quick points for 30-love. She’s two points from the finish line. But she follows with her second double fault of the night, then watches Muchova hit a forehand passing shot winner for 30-all. Nervy moment. But the American answers the call with a nifty drop-shot winner behind a wide serve for match point. And Muchova saves it with a high-pressure backhand volley winner for deuce. Phew! A 12-shot rally breaks out on the next point and it’s Gauff who blinks, sending a forehand sailing past the baseline to go break point down. But Muchova wastes it, netting a slice backhand for another deuce point. The Czech then forces Gauff into a backhand volley error for a second break-point chance … and this time she converts when Gauff sends a forehand flying past the baseline! We’re back on serve in the fifth with Muchova serving to stay in the tournament!

Gauff breaks in ninth game of second set! Second set: *Gauff 6-4, 5-3 Muchova (*denotes next server) Muchova falls behind 15-30 on her serve with her 25th and 26th unforced errors. Gauff answers with a pair of her own for game point at 40-30, but Muchova follows with her first double fault of the night for deuce. Big moment here. And Gauff hits a forehand passing volley winner early in the rally for a break point. A huge swell from the crowd. And Gauff converts! Muchova sends a backhand into the net on the fourth shot of a baseline rally to gift Gauff the break of serve. Gauff will serve for the match and a place in the US Open final. Updated at 21.37 EDT

Second set: Gauff 6-4, 4-3 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Another comfortable hold for Gauff, who closes it with a well-placed 94mph ace out wide that Muchova nearly tumbles over trying to return. She’s won 12 of the 15 points on her racket since play resumed after the 50-minute delay. Karolina Muchova returns a shot during Thursday’s match. Photograph: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Updated at 21.24 EDT

Second set: *Gauff 6-4, 3-3 Muchova (*denotes next server) Muchova holds comfortably, pounding a 113mph ace down the middle along the way. She’s won 9 of 12 first-serve points (75%) in the second set compared to 5 of 15 (33%) in the first.

Second set: Gauff 6-4, 3-2 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Some moments of pressure for Gauff, who makes another unforced error off the forehand to go down love-15, then double-faults for the first time all night for 30-all. But she closes out the hold from there with a clean forehand winner followed by another forehand that Muchova can’t handle. Still on serve in the second set.

Second set: *Gauff 6-4, 2-2 Muchova (*denotes next server) Muchova cracks a pair of winners, but follows with a couple of unforced errors for 30-40, giving Gauff a look at a break point. Muchova saves it with a nifty lob winner before holding easily from there.

Second set: Gauff 6-4, 2-1 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Gauff breezes through her first service game since the break, capping a love hold with a backhand volley winner.

Second set: *Gauff 6-4, 1-1 Muchova (*denotes next server) Muchova steps to the baseline to resume play. It’s been 50 minutes since the last ball was struck. She rattles off three quick points for 40-love. Gauff wins the next two, including a deft backhand passing shot when Muchova tries to surprise her with her first serve-and-volley of the night. But the Czech holds from there after Gauff mishits a forehand from the baseline.

The players are back on court. Gauff and Muchova will go through a full warm-up and the second set will resume with the Czech serving at 0-1. Coco Gauff returns to the court after a lengthy delay during the second set. Photograph: USTA Updated at 21.43 EDT

The protester has been removed from his seat. The gaggle of NYPD officers are walking him up the aisle and into the concourse. That means we should be under way shortly. We’re told Gauff and Muchova will get a five-minute warm-up after they take the court for the resumption of the second set. The time since the last point is up to 42 minutes. NYPD officers escort the last protester from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

No fewer than eight NYPD officers are surrounding the lone remaining protester in the upper deck. He has been handcuffed and but his bare feet have been glued to the floor. It’s been 35 minutes since the last point was played. NYPD officers surround a fossil fuel protester from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images Updated at 20.52 EDT

Gauff is still with her team in the exercise room. Muchova is in another room, lying on a mat and doing exercises with a physio. More questions than answers at this point. It’s been a half hour since the last point was played. Coco Gauff waits to go back on court and resume the second set. Photograph: USTA

Here’s another view of the protesters. Two of them were removed while one still remains, causing the ongoing suspension of play. “They said they’re on the phone negotiating,” Gauff could be overheard saying before retreating into the tunnel. “Like this is a hostage situation.” Three protesters have disrupted Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova’s semifinal chanting “end fossil fuels”. Play has been stopped for nearly 10 minutes, security struggling to get the final protester to leave New York crowd not shy about voicing their thoughts #USOpen pic.twitter.com/QhL02dF2mP — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

Both players have left the court during the ongoing delay. A very unfortunate turn for Gauff, who had momentum to burn after winning the first set and holding to open the second. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, has shared footage of the three protesters in the upper deck.

Play stopped during second set due to protesters Chants of “Kick them out! Kick them out!” are ringing across Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is standing behind the baseline, hitting serves to stay loose. Muchova is still in her chair having been given tablets by medical staff, who have retreated to the tunnel. The stoppage has lasted more than 10 minutes at this point. Some of protesters appear to have been physically removed from the stadium, but there is one who has refused to budge from his seat and is being surrounded by security. Photograph: USTA Updated at 20.27 EDT

The match has been paused due to a disruption in the upper mezzanine. Protesters, apparently. The tournament referee and other officials are on the court speaking with the chair umpire as security officials have been dispatched upstairs. Both players are at their chairs in the meantime and Muchova has summoned a physio. Updated at 20.27 EDT

Second set: Gauff 6-4, 1-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Gauff holds comfortably to open the second set. Gauff made three times as many unforced errors in the opening set (12, all but one off the forehand) as winners (four), but Muchova’s total capitulation at the finish line made the difference.

Gauff wins first set, 6-4! Gauff breaks in 10th game of first set! First set: Gauff 6-4 Muchova And just when Muchova is poised to really put the pressure on Gauff, the 10th seed unravels spectacularly. She goes down love-40 and triple set in the blink of an eye after an unforced error from the baseline, another at the net, then a biffed forehand. Gauff has three points to capture the set but needs only the first when the generous Muchova botches a backhand for her 17th unforced error (against only three winners). First set to the American after 42 minutes! Coco Gauff has taken the first set of her US Open semi-final against Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters Updated at 20.04 EDT

Muchova breaks in ninth game of first set! First set: Gauff 5-4 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Well, well, well. Gauff gets a second opportunity to serve for the set and wins the opening point after Muchova donates her 14th unforced error. But the Czech improbably rattles off four quick points from there for her second break of serve, helped along by a flurry of Guaff misfires. We’re back on the serve in the first and Muchova will serve to stay in the set after the change of ends.

First set: *Gauff 5-3 Muchova (*denotes next server) Muchova fights her way to another hard-fought hold. She’s made only two winners against 13 unforced errors, but she’s clearly raised her level as the set has unfolded.

Muchova breaks in seventh game of first set! First set: Gauff 5-2 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Gauff strikes a clean backhand winner, but quickly goes down 15-40 after a couple of errors. Two break-point chances for Muchova but she needs only one of them: Gauff makes another unforced error off her backhand early in a rally and she’s been broken for the first time in the match. Karolina Muchova has her hands full with Coco Gauff in the opening set of their US Open semi-final, Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Gauff breaks in sixth game of first set! First set: *Gauff 5-1 Muchova (*denotes next server) An error-strewn service game for the nervous Muchova, who goes down love-30 then 15-40. A second break point for Gauff and she rips a wicked forehand early in the rally that Muchova can’t return. The American is up a double break, having won 22 points to Muchova’s nine, and will serve for the first set.

First set: Gauff 4-1 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Gauff breezes through another stress-free service game, holding at love to maintain her lead. She’s won eight straight points on her serve (and 12 of 14 on the night overall).

First set: *Gauff 3-1 Muchova (*denotes next server) Another tight service game for Muchova, who has barely got half of her first serves in. But she holds from love-15 down, capping it with a 104mph ace down the middle to get on the board. Updated at 19.34 EDT

First set: Gauff 3-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server) Muchova puts a bit of pressure on Gauff’s serve, hitting a forehand winner then forcing Gauff into an error with another crisp forehand. But Gauff wins four straight points capped by a 101mph unreturnable serve to hold from love-30 down and stay ahead in the first set. Coco Gauff drew first blood in the opening set of her US Open semi-final with Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Updated at 19.32 EDT

Gauff breaks in second game of first set! First set: *Gauff 2-0 Muchova (*denotes next server) Muchova is under immediate pressure on her serve at 15-30. Gauff makes her first unforced error for 30-all, but follows it with another lob winner for 30-40 and her first break-point chance. And she converts! Muchova flubs a backhand on the sixth shot of a baseline rally to hand Gauff the early advantage in the opener!

First set: Gauff 1-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server) A great start for Gauff. She wins the opening point with a clean backhand winner to settle a 15-shot baseline rally, then wins the next two on a pair of Muchova unforced errors off the backhand side, then hits a perfect lob winner over her onrushing opponent to close out the love hold and send this partisan crowd into a roar. It’s loud!

The players have emerged from the tunnel after their pre-match interviews. Gauff was asked what she’s learned about herself over her wildly successful North American hard-court season: “That I’m able to find a way and I’m out there having fun on the court. That’s all that matters.” Chair umpire Alison Hughes oversees the coin toss. Gauff calls heads. It’s tails and Muchova elects to receive first. The players are going through their warm-ups and we’ll pick it up with game-by-game coverage from here.

Prelude Hello and welcome to Arthur Ashe Stadium for tonight’s US Open women’s semi-final doubleheader. We’ve got a jewel of a twinbill ahead with Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova meeting in the opening match followed by Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka in the nightcap. The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd will no doubt be pulling for the prospect of an all-American final on Saturday, but the sixth-seeded Gauff and 17th-seeded Keys will each have their hands full tonight with opponents more than capable of playing spoiler. First up it’s Gauff against Muchova, the 10th-seeded Czech who reached her first career grand slam final earlier this year at Roland Garros. Their lone career meeting came only three weeks ago in the Cincinnati final, which the American teenager won in straight sets to capture the biggest title of her career to date. Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in their lone previous meeting less than a month ago in the Cincinnati final. Gauff, the youngest player to reach the US Open semi-finals since Serena Williams in 1999, became the betting favorite to win the tournament after top-seeded Iga Swiatek’s fourth-round ouster, but there will be heaps of pressure on those 19-year-old shoulders at tonight’s penultimate hurdle and it will be fascinating to see how she handles it. Plenty more to come from another sweltering night at Flushing Meadows, where the players due on court for their warm-ups in about 10 minutes.