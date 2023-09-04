Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Alcaraz breaks and leads Arnaldi 6-3 6-3, in total command playing well within himself.

Draper makes 0-15 with a monstrous forehand down the line, then makes 15-30 only to slip as Rublev punishes a backhand winner cross-court. But have a look! On the skid, Draper smites a backhand winner down the line to end a rally of colossal ball-striking, and can he take the eventuating break point? YES HE CAN! Rublev sends down a double, his second of the game, and he’s raging at his behaviour! Draper leads 4-2 in the second! Updated at 15.00 EDT

Rublev is dominating, Draper relying on his forehand to get him out of trouble. And to give it its due it’s a helluva weapon, but it seems more likely to falter than his opponent’s general play – though for now, he leads 3-2 on serve in set two. Otherwise, Arnaldi is fighting, yet again for a hold; if he progresses through deuce, Alcaraz will have to serve for the second set.

Another brutal groundstroke secures Draper’s hold after a sapping game while, on Ashe, Arnaldi continues to stay in touch, holding himself to trail 3-6 3-4.

Draper needs to target Rublev’s backhand or at least refrain from hitting to his forehand – which is what he does after 30-all becomes 30-40, only to find the ball comes whizzing back past him. But an overhead makes him deuce, then he has to save various break points, two with murderous forehands and punctuating the tennis with complaints to the umpire about the aircon, who he says is “hearing things”. Updated at 14.38 EDT

On Alcaraz, this from Dan Evans – who he beat last round – piqued my interest: “If anything, he probably plays too many shots. He let me out of jail a few times playing the wrong shot.” Which tallies with what Alcaraz said: “Obviously, I want to win every match that I play, but at the same time, I want to have fun, try different things, make the people enjoy watching tennis and watching my matches. Sometimes I talk to myself about what is most important: if I win or doing great things.” Or, alternatively, what he’s doing currently, which is both. He leads 6-3 2-1 with a break; Draper holds for 3-6 1-0, sealing the game with an ace.

Draper doesn’t look quite ready for this level of competition and as I type he wafts a backhand wide to give Rublev a hold to 15 and the set 6-3. A scampering Andrey Rublev takes the first set. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP Updated at 14.24 EDT

Draper holds, forcing Rublev to serve for the set at 5-3; Alcaraz breaks immediately in set two and Arnaldi will know that there’s nothing he can do about this.

Rublev holds for 5-2 and is in control of this match now. Draper’s attacking style means he’s forever looking to hit winners, whereas his opponent has a better grasp of when to unload, winning plenty of points without having to.

Alcaraz, leading 5-3, holds to love to cement a 6-3 first set and one of the many astonishing things about him is how easily he beats almost everyone. He’s totally skipped the stage of being good enough to beat the best but raw enough to be beaten by good players playing their best. Get in. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Updated at 14.20 EDT

Rublev holds, to love, for the second time in a row and a 4-1 lead. Draper though, sticks in the set with a hold of his own, and has won the point every time he’s landed his first serve, problem being he’s not done so often enough.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, breaks Arnaldi then, in the process of consolidating, leaps to guide an oblique backhand overhead across the face of the net; he’s so creative on court, an artist as well as a streetfighter, and he holds for 5-2.

Draper does really well to chase down a lob and play a tweener, but Rublev eventually makes 15-30 with a big forehand; a booming serve out wide follows. Draper, though swings a backhand wide to leave himself break-point down … before retrieving it, at the end of a 19-shot rally, but opening shoulders and punishing a forehand deep that Rublev can’t get back over the net. But down advantage, Draper comes in behind a second serve – a bit if inexperience there, perhaps – and Rublev, well out of court, rips a backhand return cross-court for a clean winner and a 3-1 lead. Jack Draper bashes a return to Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock Updated at 14.05 EDT

Arnaldi has made a decent start, a topspin forehand landing on the line to give him 2-2. Draper, meanwhile, holds to 15 for 1-1 and looks in no way daunted by the court, the stage or his opponent. Matteo Arnaldi bashes a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Updated at 14.20 EDT

Alcaraz and Arnaldi are away, the defending champ holding for 1-0, and now Rublev fires down his first serve. Draper has the game to cause him trouble here – as I type, he thunders a forehand winner down the line and on the run – but we don’t yet know if he can play well enough for long enough to beat a player as good as the number eight seed. But another booming forehand makes 15-30 and when Rublev goes long on a forehand of his own, he faces break point … which he quickly retrieves with a big serve and forehand winner. Rublev does eventually serve out, but not before Draper smokes another colossal winner, and this is going to be a serious match.

Tell you what, I’d be naused if I’d spent dollar on a day-ticket for Ashe. I know Alcaraz is box office whatever the circumstances, but Draper v Rublev is a much more intriguing match than his against Arnaldi which, if it’s quick, could mean those watching see less than four hours of tennis.

Next on Armstrong: Jack Draper v Andrey Rublev [8].

No questions about her shoulder, which is annoying, but I imagine she’ll be reet.

Vondrousova says Stearns is a very dangerous player with a great future, who started really well. She didn’t expect to get to here after “Wimby” so is just trying to enjoy the games and will see what happens next. Even though she faced a home player, she felt the support, and asked how she’ll enjoy her day off, reveals her plan to spend the day in bed resting.

Marketa Vondrousova [9] beats Peyton Stearns (3)6-7 6-3 6-2 Despite shoulder-knack, Vondrousova shows her class and moves into her first quarter in New York. There, she’ll face Madison Keys in what should be a tremendous tussle; let’s hope her bodies is there for her. Marketa Vondrousova looks focused as she heads into the quarter-finals. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP Updated at 13.31 EDT

Stearns makes 0-15 but Vondrousova quickly levels the game, then an ace takes her two points away. She’s not played that well, but the feats or famine nature of Stearns’ hitting is perfect for her lefty cunning and consistency. Updated at 13.31 EDT

Next on Ashe: Carlos Alcaraz [1] v Matteo Arnaldi.

Vondrousova holds for 5-1, and Stearns has slowly lost her composure through sets two and three, but she’ll learn a lot from it. She’s got the ability to make the Wimbledon champ work, but not yet the consistency to best her over the stretch. She does, though, hold to make her opponent serve for the march at 6-7 6-3 5-2.

Keys says it’s always tough playing a friend but they’ve been doing it their whole live, so on court it’s all business then they’re back to being mates. Asked if she deliberately took pace off today, she jokes that she always slices, drops and comes to the net, then thanks her coach and fiance who, as an ex-player, sees the game really well.

Madison Keys [17] beats Jessica Pegula [3] 6-1 6-3 Look at Madison Keys! Up 30-40, she incites Pegula to net and marches into the last eight, where she’ll meet Stearns or Vondrousova.

Vondrousova is a very different thing, but she’s also looking a cert for the last eight, making 30-40 whereupon Stearns slaps a forehand wide and that’s the double-break restored. Vondrousova leads 6-7 6-3 4-1.

Keys is wiping the floor with Pegula here and – no offence to the latter, who is a fine player – talentwise, that should not be surprising. In 2017 she made the final of this competition only to collapse against her close mate Sloane Stephens, and will feel she’s unfinished business here; she holds beautifully for 6-1 5-3 and if she can avoid choking, she’s going into the last eight.