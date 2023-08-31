Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Norrie, meanwhile, might’ve thought he’d broken the back of his match with Hsu, but serving for a 2-0 lead at 5-2, he got himself broken instead; he’s just about to try again at 5-4. Oh and Etcheverry has just broken Stan, so will serve for one set all at 5-3.

Svitolina is some competitor. She takes the second set off Pavluuchenkova 6-4 to set up the decider we’re about to enjoy. Cheers, Svitz.

Mates! Bryan has had to run to the interview room, so this is Daniel back again – I’ll get my screens sorted and we’ll be away.

Marketa Vondrousova [9] beats Martina Trevisan 6-2 6-2! The Wimbledon champion strolls into the third round after 80 uncomplicated minutes. Up next: Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 22nd-seeded Russian who made the final last week in Cleveland.

The American teenager Alex Michelsen has taken the first set from 23rd-seeded Nicolas Jarry. After breaking at 4-all, Michelsen held at love to close out the set, capping it with a 119mph ace out wide. The 19-year-old wildcard, who won his first career Challenger title last month in Chicago, is bidding to become the youngest American man to reach the third round in Flushing Meadows since Donald Young in 2007. Updated at 17.03 EDT

Norrie has broken Hsu to open the second set, then consolidated with an easy hold for 7-5 2-0. He’s won 16 of the last 19 points.

Wawrinka has just taken a first-set breaker from Etcheverry. The 2016 US Open champion got the best of his Argentinian foe in a 16-shot exhchange on the decisive point of the tiebreak – the third-longest rally of the match – hitting a vintage backhand down the line that Etcheverry couldn’t handle.

Vondrousova isn’t wasting any time over on Grandstand. After taking a 6-2 opening set from Trevisan in 36 minutes, she’s broken the Italian for a quick 2-0 lead in the second.

Norrie taken the opening set from Hsu on a rather packed Court 11. After winning four straight points on Hsu’s serve to break from 15-40 down, Norrie finished in style with a love hold punctuated by a 93mph ace out wide. Eight straight points to close the set and move one step closer to round three.

Madison Keys [17] beats Yanina Wickmayer 6-1 6-2 A straightforward affair for the 2017 US Open runner up in 54 brisk minutes on Ashe. Keys hit 20 winners, saved all four break points she faced and won 77% of her first-serve points. Next up: a third-round meeting on Friday with Liudmila Samsonova, the No 14 seed from Russia. Madison Keys eases through to round three in straight sets. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.29 EDT

Pavlyuchenkova has just taken a highly entertaining first set from Svitolina as the shadows encroach on Armstrong. The unseeded Russian, who’s saved all five break points she’s faced, squandered a pair of set points with Svitolina serving at 5-6, 15-40, but was able to break the No 26 seed from Ukraine on her third chance without letting it get to a tiebreaker. Given the nationalities of the players, no post-match handshake is expected. A message on the videoboard on Armstrong has said as much to the fans to prevent a negative reaction from the crowd.

Eventually Norrie secures the hold, coming back from 0-40, serving three aces in the game and saving five break points for his 3-3. Otherwise, I’m off for a break; here’s Bryan Armen Graham to chill with you for the next bit.

Norrie finds himself down 0-40, but makes space to power a forehand winner down the line. Then Hsu goes long with one of his and Norrie hits another winner, on the backhand this time; deuce. Mainly, he’s attacking the fore and Hsu the back, but it’s windy out there meaning both have had to adjust … and, as I type that, Norrie saves a fourth break point with an ace. More deuce/advantages ensue.

I love a happy Maddy, and Keys takes the first set off Wickmayer 6-1. Has she, at the age of 28, finally found equilibrium? Elsewhere, it’s Etcheverry 3-2 Wawrinka, Svitolina 3-4 Pavlyuchenkova and Hsu 3-2 Norrie, all on serve. Updated at 16.36 EDT

He really does knock about like this. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Berrettini in happier times.

Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champ, breaks Trevisan right away and leads 2-0 while Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova are 3-3. On 11, Hsu and Norrie are under way, level at 1-1.

Arthur Rinderknech beats Mario Berrettini 6-4 5-3 (retired) Terrible luck for Berrettini, who’s had such annoyances with injury. Bright side, he was about to go down two sets and the damage didn’t look too bad; Rinderknech, who’s playing nicely, meets Monfils or Rublev next.

Keys breaks Wickmayer at the first tie of asking to lead 2-0; Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova are 2-2; and Wawrinka leads Etcheverry 2-1 on serve.

Ah, he’s sitting up now, and by the look of things I don’t think it’s a serious injury. Let’s hope it’s not a twist or sprain that’ll prevent him from carrying on.

On 17, Etcheverry and Wawrinka are under way, and oh no! Playing deuce while trying to stay in the second set, Berrettini chasesdown a backhand, his toe appears to catch on the court, he goes down, and a minute later he’s barely moved. I hope he’s just jarred it, especially given all he’s been through and the mental anguish of being in your prime but unable to do your thing. however, it did not look good. Godspeed, old mate.

“Do you think Andy will announce his retirement after the game” wonders Andrew Benton. “I do.” I’ve not got that impression listening to him speak lately and he didn’t linger at the end end, so I don’t think so, but given his age and all he’s been through, I’ll not be surprised whenever it comes. Farewell, Andy Murray? Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Updated at 15.34 EDT

“Evening Daniel, begins Simon McMahon. “I’m a huge Murray fan and have been one of his biggest cheerleaders since the start, but that’s a chastening defeat. My Big Book of Sporting Cliches tells me that he’s earned the right to continue competing for as long as he likes, but also wonders how long he can rage against the dying of the light. What memories, though.” Yes, one of my all-time favourite sportsfolk too, a rare one who stands for something beyond being good at what he does. He’s still enjoying it – though he won’t have enjoyed that – so I reckon we’ll get a bit more from him yet, given how well he played at Wimbledon.

Isner is too choked to speak properly, saying he’s worked as hard as he can to play in front of crowds like the one on Grandstand. And off he pops into the world of leisure. Updated at 15.26 EDT

Rinderknech is now a set and a break up on Berrettini, while Alexandrova has beaten Tsurenko; Tsu v Norries will soon be with us.

Next on Ashe: Yanina Wickmayer v Madison Keys [17].

Michael Mmoh beats John Isner 3-6 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(7) He did Khachanov on Tuesday, saved a pair of match points here, and that’s a tremendous comeback from Mmoh, who retires Isner. He applauds his opponent’s career, while Isner buries his face in his towel, the enormity of the occasion dawning on him. He meets Jack Draper next. Updated at 15.24 EDT

Murray will be disappointed with a tame defeat; he lost at the same stage of Wimbledon, but that was an epic, and to Tsitsipas.

Elsewhere, Mmoh and Isner are playing a fifth-set breaker – it’s 7-6 Isner on serve – whole Martina also praises Dimitrov’s tactics, saying Murray is a counter-puncher, so by taking of pace he was forcedto create his own angles and power.

Dimitrov played a brutal first-round match too, and he was expecting five sets here so was constantly reminding himself he’s “here for the long haul”. He praises Murray as a great competitor and person, says the teams are friendly with each other, there are no secrets and Murray has done really well to come back. But he’s had some good results lately, got to the semis here in 2019 and wants to go one better this term. He’s looked after his body well, which is allowing him to keep going, and knowing the end is near, is really enjoying his tennis.

Grigor Dimitrov [19] beats Andy Murray 6-3 6-4 6-1 A fantastic performance from Dimitrov who, with his coach Dani Valverdu – previously Murray’s coach – hatched a plan, executed it, and looks well set. He plays like this, he’ll give Zverev a thorough examination when they meet on Saturday. Dimitrov shakes hands with with Murray at the net. The Bulgarian was just too good today. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters Updated at 15.16 EDT

Talking of whom Murray, serving at 1-5 and deuce, hits a decent forehand … only to be passed brilliantly, and that’s match point Dimitrov!

Alexander Zverev [12] beats Daniel Altmaier 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4 6-3 He meets Murray or Dimitrov next.

Next on Armstrong: Elina Svitolina [26] v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Updated at 14.57 EDT

Sabalenka is happy with her performance and has, she’s told, hit more winners at majors than any other player on the WTA tour. If she does better than Swiatek here, she becomes world no 1, which is one of her goals, and prompted, agrees that she enjoys the loudness of the US open because she’s funny, energetic and “crazy sometimes”; “great personality”, she jokes.

Burrage did her best there and, like Boulter, is playing more or less as well as she can. But Sabalenka is now beyond losing to players miles below her, at slams at least, and it’ll take something significant to stop her.

Aryna Sabalenka [2] beats Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-2 She meets Burel next, who’s just binned Pliskova. Aryna Sabalenka is through in straight sets. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports Updated at 15.01 EDT

Rinderknech takes the first set off Berrettini 6-4; Burel is serving for the match against Pliskova leading 6-4 5-2; and Alexandrova leads Tsurenko 6-1 0-1.

Oh dear. Sabalenka breaks Burrage – who’s missed break points herself – for 6-3 4-2, then Dimitrov breaks Murray for 6-3 6-4 4-1 and even one of sport’s great escapologists will struggle to get out of this one.

This was tight, now it isn’t, Murray raising two break points; Dimitrov saves the first with an ace out wide … and the second with an animal down the middle which facilitates the clean-up forehand. He moves quickly through deuce, and this has been a very fine performance from him. If he’d had this moxie at his peak, he might’ve done as well as he promised to. He leads 3-1 in the third.

Oh Andrew. He allows Dimitrov back into a game, can’t hit a first serve, then on advantage swats a backhand wide and 2-1 down in the third, he’s on the brink – every bit as amused as you imagine he is. Burrage, meanwhile, continues to give a good account of herself, leading 2-1 in the second.

Zverev breaks Altmaier for 2-1 in set four, so need only hold his serve and he’s into round three; Burel has taken the first set off Pliskova 6-4 and leads 2-1, with a break, in the second; Berrettini and Rinderknech are level at 4-4.

Murray punishes a backhand down the line to make 0-30 but Dimitrov then runs down a drop to halve the deficit. However Murray then hits deep, Dimitrov misses with a forehand, and here come two break-back points … of which Murray only needs one! A decent return, a backhand that floats long, and might this be a turning point? At 3-6 4-6 1-1, there’s a phenomenal quantity of work still to do, but no one who’ll enjoy the misery of attempting it more than the man who’s got to. Heaven knows he’s miserable now. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters Updated at 14.36 EDT

Again, Murray drops serve at the start of a set, and he’s in colossal trouble here. He resolved precisely this predicament against Kokkinakis in Melbourne, but Dimitrov is showing no signs of faltering, just as Murray doesn’t look like dominating.

Serving at 2-5, Burrage – who’s playing pretty well – saves a set point, but Sabalenka deals with it on her own delivery and leads 6-3.