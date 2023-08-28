Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Maria Sakkari is the first seeded casualty, the no 8 making first-round exit to world number 71 Rebeka Masarova of Spain on Court 17. Greece’s Sakkari’s eventually perished to a 6-4 6-4 defeat.

Swiatek serves out against Peterson, and that’s 6-0 in 25 minutes, a New York bagel and no mistake.

It’s 4-0 to Swiatek now. She’s blazing away.

Azarenka wasn’t first back in the locker room after all. It took It has taken Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova just 65 minutes to dispose of Australia’s Storm Hunter, winning 6-4 6-0 winner. Daria Saville, another Aussie, is also through, having beaten Clervie Ngounoue, just 17 and making her first senior slam appearance 6-0 6-2. Better luck next time for the American. Azarenka eventually gets her job done, beating Ferro 6-1 6-2. Updated at 12.40 EDT

Swiatek then breaks Peterson and is in the box seat already. She serves to love to go 3-0 up. Iga Swiatek means business in New York. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 12.43 EDT

Swiatek is about to take the stage, having knocked up with Peterson. And she’s serving first, a job completed very easily. Updated at 12.19 EDT

Azarenka is making short work of her match with Ferro and is 3-0 up in the second set, having won the first 6-1. She might well be the first winner back into the locker room of the early starters. Richard Gasquet meanwhile is two sets down, losing the second set to Maroszan 6-1.

The 2020 champion, Dominic Thiem, who made that odd start to the match with Bublik, and looked unwell, has taken the first set 6-3 and looks far less green around the gills. Dominic Thiem stoops for a forehand. Photograph: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Updated at 12.22 EDT

Richard Gasquet, all of 37, is struggling in his opening set, Fábián Marozsán of Hungary has the French veteran serving to save himself, and at set point down at deuce, he can’t save himself.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus’s finalist three times in New York, is taking on Fiona Ferro, and is 2-1 up with a break up on her French opponent.

Bublik v Thiem on the Grandstand got off to an odd start. Thiem took part in a knock-up then left the court again, only to come back on swiftly. Only a few takers for this match so far.

Here’s the weather report for New York City. Monday’s Weather Rating: 6/10 Not a terrible start, with high temps in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Clouds and humidity increase as the day goes on though, and showers are possible later this evening. The vibes are alright, but trending a bit unsettled tonight! — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) August 28, 2023

The action is underway, as the players take to the court for their first-round matches.

And last on court in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, this match: Tatiana Prozorova (Rus) v Caroline Wozniacki (Den). The former world no 1 and 2018 Australian Open champ is back after over three years of absence, and two children. Some quotes from the former sweetheart of the via the BBC. I started just missing the cardio aspect. I’ll always love the game, no matter if I’m 33 or if I’m going to be 80. I hope I’m always going to be fit enough that if I want to go out there and hit some balls, play some doubles or whatever, that would be a possibility with my friends. It just happened to be that I felt like I was hitting the ball extremely well, that I still am young enough to give it another shot. You only live once, so why not? When you look at yourself and you feel like you still have a chance to do something really cool and really good, then you have got to take the chance. You never know if you don’t try it.

Note that Novak Djokovic, denied his 24th grand slam by Alcaraz in that magical Wimbledon final plays the last game on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. He’s back in New York, having missed last year’s tournament due to his lack of a Covid vaccine. He’s *only* won the US Open three times and his search for a fourth against France’s Alexandre Muller.