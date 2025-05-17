US police on Friday released the names of six Chinese and Italian tourists killed when a pickup truck collided with their van in a fiery crash near Yellowstone National Park on May 1.

Idaho State Police said Jian Shi, 56, of Shanghai and Xiaoming Jiang, 66, of Guilin, China, died from the May 1 crash along with Ivana Wen, 28, of Milan.

Two of the deceased travellers were California residents: Li Nie, 64, and Aifeng Wan, 53, both of Arcadia. The van’s 30-year-old driver Yu Zhang, of Eastvale, California, was also killed.

There were 14 people in the van. Of the 13 passengers, 12 had Chinese nationality and one was Italian , police said. Survivors were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

The truck’s driver also died. Authorities earlier identified him as Isaih Moreno of Humble, Texas.

Investigators determined the Dodge Ram driven by Moreno crossed the centre line and collided with the Mercedes van driven by Zhang. Police said they were continuing to investigate why the truck crossed the centre line.