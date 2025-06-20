Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Dips After ‘No Kings’ Protests

US president Donald Trump’s approval ratings have taken a hit after the countrywide “No Kings” protests in the United States, revealed the latest poll data, according to a report.

A Newsweek tracker indicates that the US president’s net approval fell to –6 points, with 46% of Americans expressing that they approve of his performance and 52% indicating that they disapprove, which is now his lowest net approval rating since early May, reported Newsweek.

Democratic strategist, Christy Setzer explained that, “Trump won on two issues: the economy and immigration. Now that voters are seeing what that means — higher prices, global economic instability, and a politics of cruelty that kidnaps law-abiding people off the street— it’s no surprise that they’re not liking what they’re seeing,” quoted Newsweek.

ALSO READ: Trump threatens strikes, Xi watches silently the Israel-Iran war — is China secretly arming Tehran?

Protests Shake Public Sentiment

Millions of protesters marched last weekend in demonstrations staged in hundreds of cities around the United States, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Austin, Portland, and New York, as per the report. Between 4 and 6 million people attended, estimated pollster G. Elliott Morris, reported Newsweek. The rallies were prompted by the move by Trump to deploy 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines into LA following fears of ICE deportation raids and attacks on police, according to the report.

Live Events



Experts have pointed out that even though Trump’s approval rating fell after the “No Kings” rally, it will not have an impact on how he governs the country. Director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, Thomas Gift said, “The great luxury of being a second term president is that there’s a certain immunization from polls,” adding, “While Trump still needs to think about how his national popularity shapes his mandate, and the amount of room his fellow Republicans in Congress give him to maneuver, the usual reelection pressures no longer apply,” quoted Newsweek.

Trump’s Approval Ratings Falls Across Other Polls

Other recent surveys reveal a like downward movement in the president’s popularity, as per the report. A YouGov/Economist poll (June 13–16) revealed that he got 41% approval and 54% disapproval rating, according to Newsweek report. Morning Consult (June 13–15) recorded a 46% approval rating and 52% Americans disapproved, as per the report.

FAQs

How many people protested in “No Kings”?

An estimated 4 to 6 million people participated in demonstrations across many cities in the United States, as per the Newsweek report.

Are other polls showing similar trends?

Yes. Polls from YouGov, Morning Consult, and others all reflect a similar dip in Trump’s support, as per Newsweek report.

