Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has landed in Abu Dhabi. He was received by the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Trump is on the last leg of his Middle East tour, which included stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

According to state news agency, WAM, the US leader was also welcomed by a delegation, which included Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, along with a number of senior officials.

Air Force One was met by a ceremonial escort of military jets in honour of his visit. The squadron leader radioed the aircraft to request permission to accompany it to the Presidential Airport, extending a warm welcome to President Trump on behalf of the UAE, WAM reported.

Trump’s visit marks key milestone

The visit of US President to the UAE marks a milestone in the nearly five-decade-long diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

The visit, described by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as a “historic return to the Middle East”, is aimed at deepening collaboration across development, economy, trade, security, and innovation.

The UAE and the US established diplomatic ties in 1971 and opened embassies in 1974.

The US is the UAE’s leading trade ally

The UAE is the US’s top trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa, with non-oil trade reaching $32.8bn in 2024.

It is also a major investor in the US, with investments estimated at $1tn across sectors like aviation, advanced tech, energy, and AI.

The two nations are advancing joint efforts in artificial intelligence through multiple high-profile collaborations. These include Microsoft’s $1.5bn investment in UAE-based G42, and the establishment of the first AI integration centre in Masdar City by World Wide Technology and NXT-Global.

A framework for AI cooperation was also announced in September 2024, followed by the launch of the “Responsible AI Foundation” and the formation of the AI Infrastructure Partnership, aiming to mobilise up to $100 billion in capital.

In the energy sector, UAE’s ADQ and US-based Energy Capital Partners have committed $25bn in joint investments in US power generation projects.

Space cooperation is also expanding. Building on the UAE’s 2021 Hope Probe mission, the UAE is contributing to NASA’s Lunar Gateway project with a crew airlock module and plans to send its first astronaut to lunar orbit by 2030.

This landmark visit underlines the shared commitment of the UAE and US to a future of sustainable growth, innovation, and strategic cooperation.