Iconic bootmaker Dr. Martens is expected to say its annual pre-tax profits have dived more than 40 per cent on Thursday, primarily due to tough trading in the US.

Analysts think Dr. Martens will say its profits for the 12 months to the end of March are down from £159.4million to £93.1million – the second year in a row that it has had a double-digit decline. Additionally, its revenues are tipped to be down 11.2 per cent to £888.34million and the dividend is tipped to fall from 5.8p per share to 4.5p, for a shareholder payout worth £43.3million.

Chief executive Kenny Wilson, who has overseen five profits warnings since December 2022, will blame inflation and sharp declines in its US wholesale business.