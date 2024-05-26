Analysts think Dr. Martens will say its profits for the 12 months to the end of March are down from £159.4million to £93.1million – the second year in a row that it has had a double-digit decline. Additionally, its revenues are tipped to be down 11.2 per cent to £888.34million and the dividend is tipped to fall from 5.8p per share to 4.5p, for a shareholder payout worth £43.3million.
Chief executive Kenny Wilson, who has overseen five profits warnings since December 2022, will blame inflation and sharp declines in its US wholesale business.
“Dr. Martens sees a potential two-thirds fall in pre-tax profits as the worstcase scenario but has not ruled out the possibility of an improvement. Markets will be watching out for further guidance,” he said.
Discover more from Today Headline
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.