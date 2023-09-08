Technology
28 August 2023, 11:03 am 1 minute
Reuters was first to report U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed concerns about restrictions on chipmakers Intel and Micron with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing on Monday. The pair also discussed China’s restrictions on gallium and germanium exports in the conversation. Shares of Micron rose 3% and Intel was up 1.4% in early trading on the news.
Market Impact
