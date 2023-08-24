When did he declare? The incumbent president announced in April that he would be running for re-election and that he would be keeping his current vice president, Kamala Harris, as his running mate.

Mr Biden is the oldest president in history, and would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Where is he polling? The 46th president, as the incumbent, is virtually assured the Democratic nomination. He is polling at 64.8 per cent among his party’s voters.

What are his flagship policies? Mr Biden says he is battling “for the soul of America” and signalled his campaign would seek to block illiberal moves by “Maga extremists”.

In a recent campaign video he highlighted the issue of abortion, claiming that state politicians were “dictating what health care decisions women can make”. He has previously pledged to veto any national abortion ban.

The US Supreme Court overturned abortion rights last year, and Republican strategists fear the reinvigorated issue will drive Democratic turnout at the polls.

Mr Biden has also touted his leadership on the economy, saying “Bidenomonics” has meant “the poor have a ladder up and the wealthy still do well”.

Inflation has dipped to around the three per cent mark, although around six in 10 Americans disapprove of his economic performance.

Earlier this year, he pledged to block any cuts to Medicare health coverage or social security, and said Republicans “dream” of gutting federal programmes.

He has also signalled he would stand against attempts to restrict voting rights, amid moves by states to tighten laws on voter ID and postal voting.

Has he started campaigning? Strategists suggest Mr Biden intends to stay above the fray of a presidential campaign for as long as possible – instead using the power of his office to demonstrate his leadership.

However, party figures are nervous about how the 78-year-old incumbent can perform under the spotlight.