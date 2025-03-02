Top Washington officials suggested on Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky might have to step down if a peace deal is to be reached, underscoring US President Donald Trump’s stunning shift in approach to the war with Russia.

“We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war,” US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told CNN.

“And if it becomes apparent that President Zelensky’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in this country, then I think we have a real issue.”

The unprecedented public row resulted in Zelensky leaving the White House without the anticipated signing of a preliminary pact on sharing Ukrainian mineral rights.

While European leaders have rallied around Ukraine, Republican officials appeared on Sunday on news programmes questioning whether any deal could be reached with Russia so long as Zelensky remains.

“Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that,” said Republican Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives.