A recent employment survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve has revealed an astonishing surge in US salary expectations for new job opportunities, raising red flags about potential inflationary pressures within the labor market.

According to the survey released on August 21, the minimum wage respondents are willing to accept for new employment has surged to $78,645 for the quarter ending July, marking a substantial escalation from $72,873 in the same month in 2022.

The new salary expectation also showed an even larger leap from the pre-pandemic figure of $62,194 in July 2019. Notably, this surge is most pronounced among individuals aged 45 and above, with men seeking an average of $91,048 while women expressed an average expectation of $66,068.

A Gap between US Salary Expectations and Reality

Wage growth has become a focal point in the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that controlling wage inflation is pivotal to achieving the targeted 2% inflation rate. However, with July’s consumer price index rising to 3.2% from the previous month’s 3%, concerns over inflation’s impact on the economy are growing.

The New York Federal Reserve survey highlights a notable disparity between the ambitious salary expectations of $78,645 and the actual average annual earnings of $69,475 over the past four months. Despite this difference, employees are faring considerably better than the previous year’s average of $60,764.

Economists posit that as businesses’ expenses increase due to higher wages, they often respond by raising prices. This price increase, in turn, prompts workers to demand higher salaries to maintain their spending power, thus fueling a “wage-price spiral”.

While wage growth is imperative, Powell emphasized that it must be maintained at levels consistent with the desired 2% inflation rate.

According to CNBC, the survey aligns with the observations of the Atlanta Fed’s wage growth tracker, which reports a 6% annual increase in wages across various sectors.

However, individuals switching jobs are experiencing even higher gains of 7%. In response, employers have been striving to keep pace with these demands, leading to a 14% surge in the average full-time job offers, now at $69,475.

The steep rise in wage expectations intensifies concerns about inflation, prompting speculation about the Federal Reserve’s future policy actions. Signals of a tight labor market bolster the likelihood of prolonged higher interest rates. The July meeting minutes indicate that wage growth remains above levels aligned with the 2% inflation target.

Mixed Labor Market Indicators

Aside from wage-related data, the survey also presents mixed patterns in the labor market. Job seekers have declined to 19.4% from the previous year’s 24.7%, and job openings also fell by 738,000 to 9.58 million.

The likelihood of changing jobs and expectations of being offered new positions have also dipped, reflecting a potential cooling trend. Additionally, respondents foreseeing unemployment increased to 3.9%, the highest level since March 2020.

As wage expectations surge to unprecedented heights, economists and policymakers keep a vigilant eye on the broader implications for inflation and monetary policy. The data underscores the delicate balance between promoting wage growth and maintaining price stability in a dynamic economic landscape.

