The FEMA map detailed how climate change could affect the risk of various hazards across the US Andrii Biletskyi/Alamy

Researchers in the US are pushing back against moves by the Trump administration to remove crucial climate data from government websites. One such move involving the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is the latest example of a patchwork of efforts underway to archive and protect scientific data as the US overhauls federal agencies.

In December, FEMA published an interactive map on its website detailing how climate change could affect the risk of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other hazards across the…