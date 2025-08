(Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that it is creating an artificial intelligence task force to lead the agency’s efforts to “enhance innovation and efficiency” in its operations.

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been named the SEC’s chief AI officer, will lead the task force, the regulator said in a statement.

