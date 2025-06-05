The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a slate of China-focused measures on Thursday, including bipartisan bills to counter Beijing’s overseas military expansion and bolster Taiwan’s role in global finance while advancing the nomination of a former ambassador to lead US diplomacy in East Asia.

The Counter Act of 2025, co-authored by Senators Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, and Pete Ricketts, Republican of Nebraska, calls on the US government to develop a strategy to respond to the People’s Republic of China’s efforts to establish military bases overseas.

The bill states that “the PRC is likely pursuing access to additional military facilities to support naval, air, and ground forces projection in many countries”. It was co-sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia; John Cornyn, Republican of Texas; and Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan.

If passed, the legislation would require the director of national intelligence to submit a classified assessment of risks posed by Chinese bases overseas, and instruct the State and Defense departments to identify at least five locations that pose the “greatest potential risks”.

It would also establish an inter-agency task force and require quadrennial reviews to maintain a “proactive posture rather than a reactive posture”.

In May, Coons said that China was using the placement of new bases in strategically important countries to expand its military and economic power.