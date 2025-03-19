Seven US Senate Democrats demanded on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s administration reinstate all of the employees it fired from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since he took office.

The decision to fire hundreds of CDC employees has put the lives of Americans and other people across the world at risk, the senators wrote in a letter, seen by Reuters, to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jnr.

“Despite the CDC’s critical responsibility and record of keeping Americans safe, one of your very first actions as Secretary was overseeing the firing of an estimated 750 public servants at CDC,” they wrote.

“We are deeply troubled by the complete disregard for public health and health promotion displayed by these mass firings.”

The letter, which was signed by Senators Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, Ron Wyden, Chris Van Hollen, Ben Ray Lujan, Jeff Merkley, and Angela Alsobrooks, also demands Kennedy make clear to Congress how many CDC employees in total were fired since Trump took office and how many were reinstated.