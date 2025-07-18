US Senator Chris Van Hollen has labelled Israel’s request for the US to help them with forcible displacement of Palestinians “truly outrageous and sickening,” in post on X on Friday.

“The US should not be complicit in or use ANY governmental, American taxpayer resources to aid and abet what amounts to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian civilians from Gaza,” he said. “We cannot stand for this”.

His comments comes after Axios revealed that head of Israel’s intelliegence agency Mossad is visiting the White House this week to solicit help in securing the consent of third countries to take hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

David Barnea reportedly told Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff that Israel has been speaking to Ethiopia, Indonesia and Libya about taking in Palestinians.

Both Trump and Netanyahu have previously discussed transferring Palestinians out of the Strip to create a “Riviera of the Middle East,” sparking international condemnation about the proposed ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.