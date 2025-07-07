ECONOMYNEXT – US President Donald Trump has sent letters to Japan and South Korea announcing a 25 percent tax on goods the Asian nations send to the USA, according to his social media platform.

In a letter to the Prime Minister of Japan Trump wrote: “Starting on August 1. 2025, we will charge Japan a Tariff of only 25% on any and all Japanese products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs.”

The letter, posted on his Truth Social platform, went on to say, “we have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced, and fair, TRADE. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far.”

South Korea’s President was sent a similar letter.

“Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country.”

He said there will be no Tariff if either country, or companies within them, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States.

“In fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely -In other words, in a matter of weeks.”

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by. will be added onto the 25% that we charge.” (Colombo/Jul7/2025)