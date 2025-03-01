US Space Operations Command recently unveiled a new motto: “Semper Venator,” Latin for “Always the hunter.”

In a new video featuring a score of crunchy metal guitars and a thumping drumbeat under spacy orchestral notes, the short video begins with a nod to the Orion constellation, named after a hunter from Greek mythology. The rest of the video is a montage of U.S. Space Force members carrying out their duties.

The U.S. Space Force was established in 2019. The following year, on Oct. 21, the fledgling military branch activated Space Operations Command at Peterson Air Force Base (now Peterson Space Force Base) in Colorado. Space Operations Command is one of three field commands within the U.S. Space Force (alongside Space Training and Readiness Command and Space Systems Command) that oversees Space Force’s space, cyber, and intelligence operations.

(Image credit: U.S. Space Force graphic by Dave Grim) U.S. Space Operations Command graphic announcing the command’s new motto: “Semper Venator,” Latin for “Always the hunter.”

The Space Force’s motto is “Semper supra,” Latin for “Always above.” In contrast with the Space Force, which is tasked with the wide-sweeping mission of securing US interests “in, from, and to space,” Space Operations Command heads up orbital warfare and intelligence capabilities, under the Space Force.

Recently, leadership from Space Operations Command visited allies in the Eastern Hemisphere to strengthen relations. On Feb 13., U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., SPoC commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd, SPoC senior enlisted leader, stopped by the Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea.

A few days before, on Feb. 9, they arrived in Japan and met with members of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force’s Space Operations Group. During the meeting, Lloyd commented on the importance of their mission.

“It’s paramount that this organization ensures seamless integration of space capabilities between the Japanese Self Defense Force and U.S. Space Force,” said Lloyd, in a statement. “I have no doubt you’ll achieve this by continuing to develop complementary capabilities together and focusing on building realistic combined training exercises ensuring the highest levels of readiness needed to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”