The package includes radar systems, hundreds of missiles and logistical and engineering support from US personnel.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of a surface-to-air missile package worth $4.67bn to the government of Egypt, the Pentagon has announced.

In a statement on Thursday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had agreed to a “possible Foreign Military Sale” of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) package, including four AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar systems, hundreds of missiles, and dozens of guidance units.

NASAMS is a US- and Norwegian-developed air defence system designed to engage hostile aircraft, aerial drones, and cruise missiles.

US government employees and contractors will also provide engineering, technical and logistics support services to the Egyptian military as part of the potential deal.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency statement said, referring to Egypt.

The prime contractor will be a US multinational aerospace and defence conglomerate, RTX Corporation, located in the state of Massachusetts.

The defence agency said that it had already “delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale”.

If approved, about 26 US government employees and 34 contractors will travel to Egypt for an “extended period” in order to provide training and technical and logistics support.

Cairo, a longstanding US ally in the Middle East, has received generous defence funding from Washington since it signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

But there have been indications of warming ties between Egypt and China in recent years, including the countries’ first-ever joint military drills, hosted in April and May this year.

Called the “Eagles of Civilization 2025”, the countries’ air forces conducted two weeks of training, which the Egyptian military described as part of “broader efforts to deepen defence ties with China and strengthen joint military capabilities”.