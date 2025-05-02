The US State Department recently responded to the new minerals deal between the US and Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted the deal as more than just a financial agreement, emphasising the partnership and bond between the two nations. Despite criticism from Russia, Bruce defended the deal, stating that it represents a commitment to Ukraine’s future and showcases America’s support. Bruce also addressed President Trump’s stance on diplomacy, stressing the importance of direct communication and negotiations in resolving global conflicts.
Show more