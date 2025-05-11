US stock market benchmark S&P 500 index, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq investors are keeping a close eye on ongoing trade talks between senior American and Chinese officials on Sunday in Geneva. The outcome is bound to have an impact on how Wall Street works on Monday.Economic data in the coming week also provides a critical view. Tuesday’s April consumer price index will give a fresh read on inflation trends, while April retail sales on Thursday offers the latest window into consumer spending.

While economic fallout from the tariffs remains unclear, concerns abound that the import levies are poised to drive up prices and slow growth.

If CPI is hotter than expected and retail sales miss estimates, it could raise concerns about “stagflation,” Miskin said – a mix of sluggish growth and relentless inflation that could pressure stocks.

Some investors said the Federal Reserve appeared to nod to such worries at its meeting this week. The central bank held interest rates steady and said the risks of both higher inflation and unemployment had risen.

Aside from data, the coming week will see more U.S. companies posting quarterly results, including retailing giant Walmart, whose report stands to offer insight into consumer behavior and the cost of imported goods.Investors will continue to be fixated on the Trump administration’s negotiations with other countries in hopes of more agreements after the president last month paused many of the heftiest tariffs for 90 days.

