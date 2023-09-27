Dancing with The Stars has paid an emotional tribute to the legendary Len Goodman – and renamed their Mirrorball trophy.

It’s the first season of the American version of Strictly Come Dancing to air since the death of beloved former head judge, who sadly passed away in April this year aged 78.

Len was one of the original DWTS judges, along with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, when it debuted in 2005 – and the trio worked on the show together for more than a decade until his departure last year.

In tonight’s season premiere, which is being broadcast on ABC and Disney+, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the tribute to Len was announced.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro explained: “As tribute to him we redesigned and renamed our ultimate prize. Let’s get a first look at the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.”

For all the latest on news, politics, sports, and showbiz from the USA, go to Daily Express US.