A Minnesota woman is suing after she says a doctor removed the wrong organ during surgery, leading to her body failing.

The medical malpractice lawsuit was filed on May 16 in Hennepin County against Allina Health System and Devon Callahan.

“Allina Health is aware of the lawsuit and has had the case reviewed by medical experts. While we will not discuss details of a patient’s care due to privacy laws, the court filings don’t accurately reflect the full picture of the patient’s condition or the life-saving medical care provided.

“We intend to vigorously defend, in court, the care that was provided,” Allina Health System said in a May 20 statement to McClatchy News.

Lawyer information for Callahan was not available.

On March 24, 2022, Wendy Rappaport went to a hospital with concerns about a ruptured spleen, the civil complaint said.

A CAT scan was done and showed a “well-perfused” spleen, and she was scheduled to have it removed, the lawsuit said.