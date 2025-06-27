The objective of US strikes on Iran last weekend “was to destroy Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and stop the threat that this rogue regime obtains and uses a nuclear weapon”, the United States told the United Nations Security Council in a letter on Friday, seen by Reuters.

“The United States remains committed to pursuing a deal with the Iranian government,” wrote acting US ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea.

Washington justified the strikes as collective self-defence under Article 51 of the founding UN Charter, which requires the 15-member Security Council to be immediately informed of any action that states take in self-defence against armed attack.

– Reporting by Reuters