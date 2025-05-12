



As the busy European cruise season gets underway, the U.S. State Department just updated and reissued a concerning Level 2 travel warning for the UK, which is home to multiple ports featured on popular British Isles and Europe cruise itineraries.

Although a Level 2 advisory is not the most serious of travel advisories and does not state that U.S. citizens should not travel to the country, the warnings it provides about safety and security risks can be a bit shocking.

Cruise passengers are sometimes troubled when they realize a cruise port they plan to visit is under a serious travel warning. But before you worry, keep in mind that cruise lines do their due diligence, working closely with government agencies in both the U.S. and their cruise destinations to ensure they only travel to ports that are determined to be safe.

Still, it’s always a good idea to be informed about the potential safety risks that exist anywhere you plan to travel. The guidance provided by the U.S. State Department through its travel advisories can help you avoid potential problems and risky situations.

Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess is currently sailing British Isles cruises from Southampton, England. Image source: Carnival Corp.

British Isles cruise passengers should keep UK travel advisory in mind

On May 8, the U.S. State Department updated and reissued its Level 2 travel advisory for the United Kingdom to warn travelers that terrorist groups continue to plot possible terrorist attacks in the country.

Travelers with upcoming plans to visit the UK on a British Isles cruise or other trip should be aware that the State Department’s reissued travel advisory recommends that travelers exercise increased caution in the UK due to terrorism.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in the United Kingdom,” the advisory warns. “Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, concerts, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.”

Cruisers visiting Belfast, Northern Ireland, should also keep in mind that the city sometimes faces violence.

“There is also risk of isolated violence by dissident groups in Northern Ireland, focused primarily on police and military targets,” the advisory continues.

Is it safe to visit the UK on a cruise?

Southampton, Belfast, Dover, Liverpool, and other UK cruise ports visited by cruise lines like Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Holland America Line are generally considered safe for tourists, but risks do exist.

Cruise passengers visiting the UK should make sure to follow the State Department’s guidance on ways to stay safe, which include:

Be aware of your surroundings when traveling to tourist locations and crowded public venues.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

Check local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.

It’s also important to review any cruise port safety information provided by your cruise line and listen for any announcements from the captain.

Booking shore excursions directly through your cruise line is also a good idea in most any cruise port to minimize potential crime-related travel risks. Cruise lines vet the tour operators they partner with to help ensure a safe and enjoyable in-port experience for their passengers.

