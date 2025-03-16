US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS that there will be an increase in the detention of pro-Palestinian protesters and the revocation of their green cards and visas.

This follows the arrest of Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil, who is still in detention.

“Every day now, we’re approving visa revocations,” Rubio said. “And if that led to a green card, then green cards as well”.

He added: “If you tell us when you apply for a visa, I’m coming to the US to participate in pro-Hamas events that run counter to the foreign policy interest… If you had told us that you were going to do that, we never would have given you the visa.”