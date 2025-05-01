U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz will be leaving his post just over 100 days into the new administration, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Waltz, 51, was among a number of officials under fire after it was revealed that Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic, was mistakenly included on an unclassified Signal chat in which details about imminent airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen were discussed.

Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, is also expected to depart, according to the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel move not yet made public. The National Security Council did not respond do a request for comment.

Waltz had previously taken “full responsibility” for building the message chain, and administration officials described the episode as a “mistake,” but one that caused Americans no harm. Waltz maintained that he was not sure how Goldberg ended up in the messaging chain, and insisted he did not know the journalist.

Administration officials including CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, insisted that no classified information was shared on the chat, even as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth provided the exact timings of warplane launches and when bombs would drop.

WATCH | How target details were shared with journalist, and the denials that followed: Signal chat leak: Attack plans exposed, CIA defence explained Several Trump administration officials are under fire after mistakenly including a journalist in a Signal group chat where strike plans against Houthi targets in Yemen were being discussed. Andrew Chang breaks down the defence from security officials, and why the truth about what happened is difficult to uncover. Images provided by Getty Images, Reuters and The Canadian Press.

‘Now do Hegseth?’

Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser in Barack Obama’s administration, told CBC News in late March the Signal chat episode damaged U.S. credibility.

“I mean the whole thing is mind-boggling and highly, highly disturbing to Americans, but also to people who trust and rely on us and have trusted and relied on us for decades,” Rice, also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Rosemary Barton Live.

“Now do Hegseth?” Democratic House member Norma Torres posted on social media early Thursday. Hegseth has taken further criticism for other communications that have appeared not to have been secure, as well as questions about nepotism as both his wife and brother have reportedly been advised on sensitive defence matters.

Trump has publicly maintained confidence in Hegseth.

Waltz, a U.S. army veteran, worked in various roles in the Pentagon and served in Congress for six years representing a Florida district before being chosen by Trump, even though some of his foreign policy views didn’t totally align with those of Trump.

WATCH | Hegseth faces more allegations about sharing sensitive info: Hegseth pressured to resign after reports he shared more military intelligence U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth is under growing pressure to resign after reports he shared sensitive military details over the messaging app Signal.

More tumult came when a handful of National Security Council officials were fired early last month, not long after far-right activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer raised suspicions about staff loyalty in an unusual White House meeting.

Trump’s first administration was marked by considerable turnover overall, and especially in the national security role. Michael Flynn’s tenure was even shorter than that of Waltz, as he was let go after misstatements over his contacts with Russian officials during the preceding election campaign. Flynn twice plead guilty to lying to the FBI after a subsequent indictment, though Trump later pardoned the ally.

H.R. McMaster, John Bolton and Robert O’Brien also served as national security adviser in the first Trump administration.