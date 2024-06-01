Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

13th over: USA 126-2 (Gous 43, Jones 56) Jones works a single to reach a pulsating half-century from only 22 balls, a new USA record. And he shows no sign of slowing down: another mighty slog-sweep makes it three sixes in the over and seven in his innings. He has picked a helluva day to play the innings of his life. USA need 69 from 42 balls and are favourites. Share

12.2 overs: USA 118-2 (Gous 42, Jones 49) Jones is winning this game off his own bat. He smashes Zafar’s first two deliveries for six, the second a 99-metre slog sweep out of the ground. That means a short break in play while they pick a replacement ball. Jones has walloped 48 off his last 16 balls. Share

12th over: USA 106-2 (Gous 42, Jones 37) Aaron Jones is batting magnificently. He rocks back to pull Pargat Singh’s first ball for six, prompting chants of “USA! USA! USA!”. It’s another big over for the US, helped by Gous blasting four down the ground. A needless overthrow shows that the pressure is now getting to Canada. They really need a wicket. Share Updated at 23.24 EDT

11th over: USA 91-2 (Gous 35, Jones 29) Gous is stranded mid-pitch after a mix-up with Jones, but a misfield allows him to get back. My days, Jones has just picked Heyliger up over midwicket for a monstrous six. That went out of the ground. USA have scored 43 from the last three overs, mainly off the bat of Jones. Aaron Jones is lifting the USA’s run-rate as they chase a target of 195 in the T20 World Cup opener against Canada. Photograph: Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC/Getty Images Share Updated at 23.24 EDT

10th over: USA 81-2 (Gous 33, Jones 21) Jones reverse sweeps Zafar over shorrt third man for four, a risky but ultimately well-played shot, and then dances down the track to drive a majestic six over wide long-on. He started really slowly, scoring one from his first five balls; he’s hit 20 from the last seven. The USA are back in this. They need 114 from 60 balls. Share

9th over: USA 67-2 (Gous 33, Jones 8) The offspinner Nikhil Dutta makes a horribly nervous start, conceding 19 from this first over. He starts with a high full toss, which means a no-ball and a free hit. A wide means another free hit, which Gous pumps down the ground for six. Dutta is having trouble gripping the ball, presumably because of the dew, and the USA show no mercy. Jones slog-sweeps another six to turn a big over into a huge one. Maybe that will change the mood of this run-chase. Andries Gous smacks a six as the USA fightback against Canada at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP Share Updated at 23.20 EDT

8th over: USA 48-2 (Gous 24, Jones 1) If Monank had his time again he would surely bat first after winning the toss. The pressure of chasing a record target is clearly affecting the USA, and their task is even stiffer after a tight over from Saad Bin Zafar. The required rate is now above 12. Canada are strong favourites. Share

7th over: USA 45-2 (Gous 23, Jones 0) Aaron Jones is beaten by a very good first delivery from Heyliger. The keeper Movva went up for caught behind but noboduy else was interested. Heyliger has a strangled LBW shout when a full inswinger hits Jones on the pad; it would have missed leg stump. Share

WICKET! USA 42-2 (Monank c Movva b Heyliger 16) Heyliger beats Monank with a bit of extra bounce. It feels like the ball has done more for the seamers under lights, both vertically and horizontally. And now Monank has gone! He charged Heyliger, smeared across the line and got a thin edge through to the keeper. That wicket was a result of the previous ball and the pressure that Canada have applied. The USA are in serious bother here. Dilon Heyliger turns the screw to claim the critical wicket of USA skipper Monank Patel for Canada. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Share Updated at 23.15 EDT

6th over: USA 41-1 (Monank 16, Gous 21) Saad Bin Zafar, the Canada captain, comes on to bowl his left-arm spin. I say ‘spin’ but he’s mainly darting it in from round the wicket. After a couple of sighters, Gous slaps a cut stroke for four. That’s the end of the Powerplay. Canada were 50-1 at the same stage. Share

5th over: USA 34-1 (Monank 15, Gous 15) A good first over from Dilon Heyliger keeps the pressure on USA. He started with a wide but conceded only four runs off the bat. USA need 161 from 90 balls. They’ve won all four completed T20 internationals against Canada this year; right now they look like they can’t help but think the unthinkable. Share

4th over: USA 29-1 (Monank 12, Gous 14) Monank is turned round and beaten by a jaffa from Gordon that straightens off middle stump. Gous aborts his planned attacking shot to an equally good ball, but then Gordon errs onto leg stump and is put away for four. Finally a very full outswinger is chipped fractionally short of mid-on by Gous. Gordon looks a really awkward customer to face, especially when the ball is moving sidewards. The USA are in a bit of bother here. Share

3rd over: USA 24-1 (Monank 11, Gous 10) A very wide delivery from Kaleem Sana is thrashed over backward point for four by Monank. He gets a more fortunate boundary later in the over, inside-edging past off stump, and blasts the last delivery just short of mid-off. It was hit ferociously and would have taken some catching even if it had carried. Share

2nd over: USA 10-1 (Monank 1, Gous 9) The tall fast bowler Jeremy Gordon shares the new ball. He beats both batters inside the first three deliveries, Gous cuts for four with economy and authority – and then Gordon drops Monank off his own bowling! Monank got a leading edge back towards the bowler, who couldn’t take a tough low chance in his follow through. At least I think it carried to Gordon. His body language suggested as much, though maybe it bounced just short. We haven’t seen a replay yet. Share Updated at 22.39 EDT

1st over: USA 4-1 (Monank 0, Gous 4) The new batter Andries Gous is beaten by successive deliveries from Kaleem. The umpire Richard Illingworth has a word with the Canada captain and keeper, presumably about something that was said to Gous. Gous pulls the final ball to the midwicket boundary to get USA up and running. They are already serious pressure, with the required run rate above ten an over. Share

WICKET! USA 0-1 (Taylor LBW b Kaleem 0) Kaleem strikes second ball! Steven Taylor has been trapped in front by a fine delivery that cut back off the seam to hit the knee roll. He reviewed the decision in the hope it might just have been bouncing over the stumps. It wasn’t. That’s a huge blow to the USA. Kaleem Sana strikes for Canada to dismiss Steven Taylor with the second ball of the USA run-chase. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 22.38 EDT

The players are back on the field. The left-arm seamer Kaleem Sana will open the bowling to Steven Taylor and Monank Patel… Share Updated at 22.26 EDT

USA need 195 to win It would shatter their record T20 run-chase. They have a decent chance on what looks a very good pitch, but the scoreboard pressure is all on them. Share Updated at 22.34 EDT

20th over: Canada 194-5 (Movva 32, Heyliger 1) Shreyas Movva ends the innings in style, pillaging 21 from Ali Khan’s final over! He drove six over long off, forced four through mid-off and lashed an even better six over extra cover. That’s a precious cameo from Movva, 32 from only 16 balls. Shreyas Movva made a quick-fire 32 not out from only 16 balls as Canada set the USA a target of 195 in the T20 World Cup opener. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP Share Updated at 22.36 EDT

19th over: Canada 173-5 (Movva 13, Heyliger 0) That was the last ball of the over. Canada have six balls remaining. Share Updated at 22.09 EDT

WICKET! Canada 173-5 (Bajwa run out 11) Dilpreet Bajwa hits Anderson for 10 from two balls, including a mighty belt over midwicket for six, but then he takes on the arm of Steven Taylor and pays the price. USA captain Monank Patel celebrates running out Canada’s Dilpreet Bajwa for 11. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP Share Updated at 22.33 EDT

18th over: Canada 159-4 (Movva 10, Bajwa 0) That’s a superb over from Ali Khan at this stage of the innings – four runs and a vital wicket. Share

WICKET! Canada 159-4 (Kirton c Anderson b Ali Khan 51) Canada are losing their way. Kirton, the key man, has lofted a simple catch to Anderson at extra cover off the bowling of Ali Khan. He played so well for most of his innings but in the last over or two he started losing his shape and trying to hit the ball too hard. Corey Anderson takes a simple catch to dismiss Canada’s Nicholas Kirton at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP Share Updated at 22.09 EDT

17th over: Canada 155-3 (Kirton 50, Movva 9) Kirton is deceived by an Anderson slower ball and drags it just short of Jasdeep, running in from long on. It’s a superb over from Anderson, but Kirton steals a second run off the last ball to bring up a stylish fifty, his first in T20 internationals, from only 28 balls. Share

16th over: Canada 149-3 (Kirton 45, Movva 8) This looks a really good pitch so the USA won’t be worried yet, but they won’t want Canada to get too close to 200. The key man is Kirton, who makes enough room to slash Jasdeep past backward point for four more. He has played beautifully and has 45 from 24 balls. Movva completes a terrific over for Canada by ramping his first boundary. Share

15th over: Canada 137-3 (Kirton 39, Movva 2) Kirton gloves a pull down the leg side for four and then Anderson almost pulls out a sensational run-out off his own bowling. Kirton forced the ball into the gap at midwicket and came back for two. There were no fielders nearby so Anderson retrieved the ball on the slide, turned and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end. It looked out in real time but replays confirmed that Movva was safely home. Share Updated at 21.49 EDT

WICKET! Canada 128-3 (Dhaliwal c Jasdeep b Anderson 61) Corey Anderson, who played for New Zealand in two T20 World Cup in the mid-2010s, strikes with his first ball! Dhaliwal drove a slower ball straight to long off, where Jasdeep crouched to take a comfortable catch. That’s the end of a fine knock of 61 from 44 balls, including 47 from the last 28. Corey Anderson gets the breakthrough for the USA, dismissing Canada’s Navneet Dhaliwal for 61. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP Share Updated at 22.02 EDT

14th over: Canada 128-2 (Dhaliwal 61, Kirton 32) A low full toss from Van Schalkwyk is lifted handsomely over extra cover for six by Kirton, who drives the next ball gunbarrel straight for four. That was possibly an even better shot, with a classically high front elbow, and Kirton held the pose afterwards. Share

13th over: Canada 112-2 (Dhaliwal 60, Kirton 17) Dhaliwal survives a stumping referral after missing a slog-sweep off the impressive Harmeet. Monank had the bails off in a flash but Dhaliwal just managed to wedge his back foot behind the line. Dhaliwal smashes the last two balls of Harmeet’s spell for four, the first down the ground and the second over extra cover. Harmeet finishes with figures of 4-0-27-1. Share