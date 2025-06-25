Atlético Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Real Betis to sign United States men’s national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported last month that Cardoso was Diego Simeone’s top target to strengthen Atleti’s midfield for the upcoming season.

A source told ESPN that Cardoso, 23, has already agreed to personal terms with Atlético, and the team has agreed a transfer fee exceeding €30 million ($34.8m).

Cardoso has an €80m release clause in his contract.

Sources told ESPN that Atlético see Cardoso as an ideal player because, despite his age, he already has experience in LaLiga. The New Jersey-born midfielder, who also has an Italian passport, arrived at Betis in January 2024 from Brazilian club Internacional.

Johnny Cardoso has played just 11 minutes thus far for the USMNT at Gold Cup. Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

His solid performances for Betis earned him a contract extension with the Seville-based club until June 2030.

Last summer, Betis signed midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur just minutes before the end of LaLiga’s summer transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €5m, and in doing so gave Tottenham a priority option to sign Cardoso for a reported fee of €25m ($28.9m).

Spurs have until the end of June to exercise this option but the arrival of Thomas Frank as their new head coach, replacing Ange Postecoglou, complicated a move to north London.

Information from ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez was used in this report.