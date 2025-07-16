LAFC and United States defender Aaron Long will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles.

The team — which said the surgery was successful — made the announcement on Tuesday, three days after Long was injured in the 76th minute of a 2-0 win over FC Dallas.

The 32-year-old Long is in his third season with LAFC and has started all 15 games this year, scoring one goal. He’s started 60 games for the club over the past three seasons.

Aaron Long was carted off the field after suffering a ruptured left Achilles against FC Dallas. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LAFC is currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings with a 9-5-5 record.

Long has won 35 caps for the U.S. men’s national team, captaining the side on five occasions, and was part of the roster at the 2022 World Cup. His last appearance came at the 2023 Gold Cup.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.