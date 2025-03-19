INGLEWOOD, Calif. — U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino sought to play down the political overtones of Thursday’s Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Panama, stating, “I think it’s a big mistake if we talk about politics because I think people [aren’t] waiting for us to talk in this way.”

President Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding Panama Canal sovereignty introduced a layer of tension to the highly anticipated rematch between the USMNT and Panama, following the Canaleros‘ 2-1 victory in last summer’s Copa América.

But Pochettino said his team’s preparation and focus remain solely on the competition, not the political backdrop.

“We need to play for us. We need to feel proud to defend our flag and our badge,” Pochettino said during Tuesday’s news conference.

“We need to play for our country, but always on the pitch trying to be better, to beat the opponent. And I think it’s big mistake if we talk about politics because I think people is not waiting for us to talk in this way. That is why I think, always. [It] was my way. That doesn’t mean that I am not strong and I have my values and my vision about the situation, but I think being respectful and being a very clear and a strong guy is … to say nothing and to be focused only to help the player who performs and try to win.”

Pochettino added, “We want to destroy Panama, we want to destroy the next one, and we want to win but destroy,” Pochettino said. But he quickly clarified, “When I say we destroy, it’s in a [sporting] way.”

Thomas Christiansen, Panama’s coach, was even more circumspect in his thoughts about the game’s political overtones.

“The political situation, it’s not my business,” Christiansen said. “If you want to talk about football systems or tactics, I’m glad to talk about that. But politics, it’s not my [thing].”

Canada coach Jesse Marsch was also questioned Tuesday about the impact that geopolitical events can have among the nations participating in the Concacaf Nations League.

“I’m not going to get political right now,” said Marsch, a Wisconsin native.

“I will say that I do think from watching the 4 Nations in hockey, you can see that the climate for sports in North America has been elevated for national teams. I’m really hopeful that this tournament can be the best reflections of our societies, in that we don’t have to waste time booing anthems and getting caught up in politics, and we can just focus on the players and the teams and supporting the love of the game, and then whatever your nationality is, that you can support your team all the way.”

Last month, Marsch spoke extensively about the tensions between his home country and Canada and called for the U.S. to “lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being a 51st state.”

Pochettino said this was not the first time a political situation has mixed with his professional life. The Argentine has spent much of his coaching career in the U.K., which in 1982 prevailed in a war against Argentina for control of the Falkland Islands, which Argentina refers to as Las Malvinas.

“To mix all these situations never was my way,” he said.

“That is why, please, we need to enjoy it, because soccer is about to have fun for the fans, to enjoy, happiness is a great possibility to see four countries, four teams that are amazing with amazing players, with amazing coaching staff, amazing coaches. I invite the people to come and enjoy the game because I’ve think this is, what for me, is the best game in the world.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.