COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Swimming’s board of governors said Friday night that Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak will not assume the role as CEO and president because of “unforeseen personal circumstances that we learned about late this week.”

USA Swimming made the move nine days after announcing Rawak’s hiring. The governing body said Shana Ferguson remains interim CEO.

“While this outcome is not what we expected or hoped for, we maintain the utmost confidence in the strength of our organization, leadership team, staff, and strategic direction,” USA Swimming said.

Rawak was set to fill the spot previously held by Tim Hinchey, who left last year shortly after the Paris Games.

Rawak was named Athletic Director of the Year in 2024 by a national group of ADs. She spearheaded a $38 million fundraising campaign for the construction of an athletic department facility.

Before Delaware, Rawak was an executive in the Michigan athletic department. She also was on the Michigan swimming and diving team and served as an assistant coach for the program from 1992-97.