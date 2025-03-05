United States men’s national team midfielder Tyler Adams will lead the recruitment for Bournemouth and their entry into The Soccer Tournament from June 4-9 in Cary, North Carolina.

Bournemouth will join Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal, English Championship club Plymouth Argyle and Wrexham as the professional clubs currently scheduled to participate in TST’s 48-team men’s field.

“It’s great that AFC Bournemouth are taking part in TST,” Adams said of the event. “The competition has been growing in popularity each summer and I’m excited to see how our team competes this year. The club has seen huge interest in the States over the last couple of years and this event will help to showcase ourselves even further.”

It will be the first time Adams has a role in the annual $1 million winner-take-all event, which is taking place for the third time. Adams, who captained the United States at the 2022 World Cup, underwent back surgery last summer and his Bournemouth debut was delayed until October 2024. Bournemouth did not specify whether Adams will play in TST or not beyond the recruitment.

Adams last month recorded his first Premier League assist in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle. After the back and hamstring injuries of last season, Adams has played in 16 games in this Premier League season, with three assists.

“I think he has been the player we expected, probably even better. He has played a lot and, moreover, full games in a short time. He has played very well,” Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola told reporters.

“With Tyler, the problem last season was simply availability. He’s had big problems with injuries, with his hamstrings, with his back afterwards.

“Now that he’s fully fit, available, full of energy, we’re seeing the player that he is. And I think he’s a player that fits very well into our system, the way we want to play. I hope we can keep him where he is, because he’s been very important.”

Tyler Adams has impressed Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola with his play this season. Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bournemouth are in seventh place, above Brighton on goal difference in the Premier League standings and chasing a European qualifying spot. On Saturday, they reached the FA Cup quarterfinals for only the third time as they knocked out Wolverhampton.

Bournemouth travel to Tottenham on Sunday in Premier League action.

“This is a great way to watch the Cherries in the U.S. at the biggest 7v7 festival there is,” Bournemouth minority owner and actor Michael B. Jordan said.

“TST is excited to announce the addition of another Premier League club to our field,” TST CEO Jon Mugar added. “Bournemouth has had a couple of great seasons in the EPL and we can’t wait to see their approach to winning TST.”

Other notable entries into TST’s 48-team field include former Premier League stars Luis Nani (Nani FC) and Sergio Agüero (Copa Portero All-Stars).

Adams also recently joined the ownership group of USL League One’s Westchester SC.

In the women’s competition, former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo will lead a team, Solo FC, and another team of ex-USWNT players — including Heather O’Reilly, Ali Krieger and Carli Lloyd — will play as well.

The 48-team men’s field will begin with group play split into 12 groups of four. A total of 32 teams will advance to knockout rounds, culminating in the $1 million winner-take-all championship game on June 9.