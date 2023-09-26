





As Bronny James’s college career remains on hold due to his health, USC coach Andy Enfield shared an update Monday on the highly touted freshman following the team’s first practice.

James, the 18-year-old son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, has yet to resume on-court activities since suffering cardiac arrest during a July 24 workout. With a recovering James absent on Monday, Enfield shared that the four-star guard is in a good place, but declined to offer any medical updates.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield said, per ESPN. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

In regards to James’s presence around the Trojans, Enfield stated “he’s around when he can be,” before reiterating that he’s “doing very well” and calling the McDonald’s All-American a “true student-athlete.”

While Enfield’s remarks didn’t offer any insight on a possible return, it appears USC will continue to be thorough and patient with James as he continues his recovery.

In the aftermath of James’s release from the hospital on July 27, a James family spokesperson announced on Aug. 26 the incident was likely caused by a congenital heart defect. The statement went on to note that James’s doctors were “very confident in Bronny’s full recovery,” with a return to basketball “in the very near future.”

USC will continue prepping for its Nov. 6 season opener against Kansas State without James, though Enfield spoke highly of his eventual inclusion in the offense upon receiving clearance.

“We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team,” Enfield said. “But that’ll be all sorted out. He’s the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you’re around them, that’s the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes — and it’s contagious.

“So that’s why we’ll miss that here until he gets back. But he’s certainly a big part of our team.”



