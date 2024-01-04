





Bronny James is starting to make his own highlight reel in his first college basketball season at USC.

On Wednesday night vs. California, another Trojans freshman star Isaiah Collier got a hold of the ball on a steal and dribbled it down the court, passing to James for an alley-oop. The home crowd went absolutely wild to see James dunk the ball to finish the play and give USC a lead in the first half.

As you can see from the video below, this duo seems like they’ll be pretty spectacular to watch together during their collegiate careers.

Unfortunately for Bronny, his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, wasn’t in attendance, as he playing nearby at the Crypto.com Arena vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Still, fans were in awe of the younger James’s star power, which continuously seems reminiscent of his father’s. Check out some of the social media reactions to the alley-oop on Wednesday night.

