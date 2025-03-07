The Trump administration’s plan to use artificial intelligence to deport international students that are deemed “pro-Hamas” has received a wide range of reactions this week from across the political spectrum, stirring fears of what this could mean for free speech in the US.

The US State Department reportedly plans to use AI to revoke the visas of foreign students who are deemed “pro-Hamas”, Axios reported on Thursday, citing senior State Department officials.

The “Catch and Revoke” project, launched by Secretary of State Marco Rubio according to Axios, will see “AI-assisted reviews of tens of thousands of student visa holders’ social media accounts [and] marks a dramatic escalation in the US government’s policing of foreign nationals’ conduct and speech”.

