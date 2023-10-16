Usher and Ashanti have been industry colleagues for quite some time, and they recently joined one another onstage to wish each other a happy birthday.

The “Yeah!” singer, who cam into the world on October 14, and the “Rain on Me” singer, who was born on October 13, joined one another on stage in Vegas on Saturday (October 14) to celebrate another birthday.

Usher turned 45, while Ashanti turned 43.

Check out the performance below.

Usher & Ashanti celebrating their birthday together on stage 🥳 Via TikTok: anthonyantoine1021 pic.twitter.com/AhAR7ItF2Y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 12, 2023

Despite their industry history together, Ashanti and Usher were never more than just friends.

However, Nelly and Ashanti are happily re-coupled up and still going strong, showing off their union recently with a singalong to Usher‘s ’90s classic “Nice & Slow.”

Last month, the pair took to Instagram to belt their hearts out to the 1997 hit – with Nelly sure to tag Ursh in the clip as well.

“@Usher we on my bro shyt,” the Country Grammar rapper wrote.

After rumors of romance floated earlier this year, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in May that the former couple repaired their relationship and are happier than ever.

“Both of them are very happy,” one source said, and another confirmed that the couple is “enjoying their time together.”

Rumors began to swirl back in February, after they were seen wearing matching chains.

In a side-by-side photo shared on social media, the former flames could be seen donning what appeared to be identical iced-out Cuban link chains around their necks. The chains were eerily similar to one Nelly had been spotted rocking at the 2023 Grammys.

Following that, Nelly and the former Murder Inc. singer delivered a steamy performance of their hit “Body on Me” during a pool party, only adding fuel to the fire.

It was evident from video footage from the intimate performance that there is still chemistry between Ashanti and Nelly.

As for Usher, his single “Good Good” off his forthcoming album Coming Home has officially become his first Top 30 Billboard Hot 100 hit in nearly a decade.

On the Hot 100 chart dated October 14, the crooner’s 21 Savage and Summer Walker-assisted track bumped up to No. 28 in its eighth week on the chart.

It’s also No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for a second week, making for his first solo No. 1 urban radio hit in the last seven years.

Usher’s last Top 30 Billboard hit came in March 2015 with his Juicy J-assisted “I Don’t Mind,” which peaked at No. 11.