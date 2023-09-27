Las Vegas, NV –

Usher will reportedly be bringing some of Atlanta’s esteemed strip club culture with him to Super Bowl LVIII next year.

According to Page Six, fans can expect plenty of exotic dancers and pole dancers — a staple of Usher’s Las Vegas residency — during his Super Bowl Halftime show in Sin City.

The Confessions crooner will reportedly incorporate the dancers in a “tasteful” way given the younger viewers who will be tuning in. A roller skating routine is also expected to be part of the show, adding more ATL flavor to the spectacle.

“Usher plans on having… pole dancers — dressed in a tasteful manner, of course as well as dancers on roller skates,” a source relayed. “He is definitely keeping in mind that his younger fans will be watching.

“[He] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments and now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top.”

Usher joined The Breakfast Club earlier this week and was asked about the prospect of bringing strip club culture to the Super Bowl. The R&B legend stopped short of confirming the speculation, but still teased it being a memorable performance.

“Let me tell you something, you know what I do in Vegas. It ain’t nothing but the lights, baby, but we gonna bring the lights out,” he said.

“I’m trying to make certain that the world knows the legacy that is my career… But I’m playing the hits and I’m definitely bringing something that’s gonna leave you shocked. You’re gonna remember this moment.”

The NFL and Apple Music first announced that Usher will be headlining Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (September 24), with a promo featuring Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Deion Sanders and more re-enacting his “Confessions Pt. II” video.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

JAY-Z — who’s helping to produce the halftime show in his role as the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist — also spoke about the singer’s forthcoming performance, which will be held on February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” Hov said. “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

The 44-year-old will be capitalizing on his bucket list moment by dropping his new album, Coming Home, on Super Bowl Sunday.

The project will feature the previously released single “Good Good” with 21 Savage and Summer Walker, as well as “Boyfriend,” whose Keke Palmer-assisted video turned the pair’s Las Vegas residency drama into a viral moment last month.

“We’ve put a lot of thought and creativity into this new album to tell a story that is open to interpretation and that will connect with people in different ways,” Usher explained in a press release.

“I know this has been a long time coming for my fans and what I’ll say is that all good things come to those who wait. I hope you enjoy it once you hear it.”