Usher is in the midst of an eight-day residency in Paris, and surprised the crowd at a recent date with an appearance from Offset.

The former Migos rapper popped up at La Seine Musicale on Sunday night (October 1), while he was in town for Paris Fashion Week. The crowd loved it, and posting about it afterward, Ursh took a moment to remind folks where they’re from.

“We from the SOUTH yeah THAT WAY 👉🏾👉🏾 @offsetyrn,” he wrote in the caption.

Check out video below.

Following an extremely successful Las Vegas residency, Usher is in the midst of an eight-day run in Paris – where he collaborated with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on concert outfits.

Then he’ll take the stage at Super Bowl LVIII next year, where he’ll reportedly be bringing some of Atlanta’s esteemed strip club culture with him.

related news Usher Rejects ‘Mr. Steal Your Girl’ Title Despite Las Vegas Drama: ‘That’s Trey Songz’ September 26, 2023

According toPage Six, fans can expect plenty of exotic dancers and pole dancers — a staple of Usher’s Las Vegas residency — during his Super Bowl Halftime show in Sin City.

The Confessions crooner will reportedly incorporate the dancers in a “tasteful” way given the younger viewers who will be tuning in. A roller skating routine is also expected to be part of the show, adding more ATL flavor to the spectacle.

“Usher plans on having… pole dancers — dressed in a tasteful manner, of course as well as dancers on roller skates,” a source relayed. “He is definitely keeping in mind that his younger fans will be watching.

“[He] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments and now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top.”

Usher joined The Breakfast Club earlier this week and was asked about the prospect of bringing strip club culture to the Super Bowl. The R&B legend stopped short of confirming the speculation, but still teased it being a memorable performance.

“Let me tell you something, you know what I do in Vegas. It ain’t nothing but the lights, baby, but we gonna bring the lights out,” he said.

“I’m trying to make certain that the world knows the legacy that is my career… But I’m playing the hits and I’m definitely bringing something that’s gonna leave you shocked. You’re gonna remember this moment.”