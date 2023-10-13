Usher‘s single “Good Good” off his forthcoming album Coming Home has officially become his first Top 30 Billboard Hot 100 hit in nearly a decade.

On the Hot 100 chart dated October 14, the crooner’s 21 Savage and Summer Walker-assisted track bumped up to No. 28 for its eighth week on the chart.

It’s also No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for a second week – making for his first solo No. 1 urban radio hit in the last seven years.

Usher’s last Top 30 Billboard hit came in March 2015 with his Juicy J-assisted “I Don’t Mind” peaking at No. 11.

Following an extremely successful Las Vegas residency, Usher completed an eight-day run in Paris earlier this month – where he collaborated with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on concert outfits.

Next year, he’ll take the stage at Super Bowl LVIII, where he’ll reportedly be bringing some of Atlanta’s esteemed strip club culture with him.

According to Page Six, fans can expect plenty of exotic dancers and pole dancers — a staple of Usher’s Las Vegas residency — during his Super Bowl Halftime show in Sin City.

The Confessions crooner will reportedly incorporate the dancers in a “tasteful” way given the younger viewers who will be tuning in. A roller skating routine is also expected to be part of the show, adding more ATL flavor to the spectacle.

“Usher plans on having… pole dancers — dressed in a tasteful manner, of course as well as dancers on roller skates,” a source relayed. “He is definitely keeping in mind that his younger fans will be watching.

“[He] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments and now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top.”

Usher joined The Breakfast Club earlier this month and was asked about the prospect of bringing strip club culture to the Super Bowl. The R&B legend stopped short of confirming the speculation, but still teased it being a memorable performance.

“Let me tell you something, you know what I do in Vegas. It ain’t nothing but the lights, baby, but we gonna bring the lights out,” he said.

“I’m trying to make certain that the world knows the legacy that is my career… But I’m playing the hits and I’m definitely bringing something that’s gonna leave you shocked. You’re gonna remember this moment.”