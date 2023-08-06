Usher has finally given his two cents on the Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson relationship drama that exploded over the Fourth of July weekend after the former child star attended the Confessions singer’s Las Vegas residency and got a little too comfortable during “There Goes My Baby.”

The singer — who just wrapped the first run of his Vegas residency — sat down with PEOPLE on Friday (August 4) to weigh in on matters of the heart and mused that the incident sparked a larger conversation.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

He continued: “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

The Nope star had a night to remember at the R&B legend’s Las Vegas residency on July 4, where he serenaded her with a performance of “There Goes My Baby.”

The steamy clip showed Keke wearing a see-through black lace dress and under garment as she hugged and danced next to Usher, who had ventured into the audience to woo the actress.

As the footage quickly went viral on social media, Jackson took to Twitter to share his not-so-impressed reaction to his girlfriend’s wardrobe choice.

Just a few days later, Jackson removed all of the photos of himself and Palmer together from his Instagram page, though photos of Jackson with the child he shares with Palmer remain.

Subsequently, it was then revealed that Jackson and Palmer unfollowed one another, suggesting that a breakup was either imminent or had already taken place. It was also revealed that Jackson had allegedly been sliding into other women’s DMs.

Joe Budden even weighed in on the controversy on his podcast.

“Keke Palmer took her little hot ass. She took her grown adult hot ass to Vegas with a little see-through sequence ass-out outfit,” he said. “I’ma light the streets up tonight. She left her man home. Left lunch money on the end table.”

He continued: “She said ‘Yo dog, I’m out.’ He was like, “Well, babe we didn’t even talk yet. Where you going?’ ‘I’ll text you where I’m going you mud ass n-gga. I left a couple dollars over there for you. Feed the cat and the dog. Make sure you do the chores. Keep the dishes washed.’”